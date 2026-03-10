Rajasthan CM holds BJP legislative party meeting in Assembly

Jaipur, March 10 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the BJP legislators in the ‘Haan’ lobby of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. During the meeting, he praised MLAs for their performance during the Assembly session and urged them to remain vigilant in their conduct and responsibilities.

He cautioned legislators that their actions are constantly under public scrutiny, likening it to being watched by a “third eye”.

Sharma said the government has fulfilled the demands raised by legislators and assured them that their concerns are being addressed.

He also directed ministers to visit all 200 Assembly constituencies over the next five years and spend 8 to 10 hours interacting directly with the public during these visits to understand grassroots issues.

Highlighting the government’s performance, the Chief Minister said that even after nearly two years in office, the government is not facing anti-incumbency.

Tuesday is the final day of the Legislative Assembly’s Budget Session.

The Maharana Pratap Sports University Bill, 2026, will also be passed after a discussion. The Rajasthan Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2026 -- aimed at removing the two-child norm for Panchayati Raj elections -- was already passed by the Assembly on Monday.

On Tuesday, the Assembly is also expected to pass the Rajasthan Municipalities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which will remove the restriction that prevents individuals with more than two children from contesting local body elections.

The Chief Minister also called upon party members to participate enthusiastically in the upcoming Rajasthan Day celebrations.

He said the festivities will begin with a Swachhata Abhiyan (cleanliness drive) followed by a Viksit Run (development run). Several activities will be organised across the state, including essay competitions in schools, a One District One Product exhibition, a Tribal Art exhibition, and a Yuva Shakti Mela.

The programme will also include interactions with industrialists, a farmers’ conference and aarti ceremonies in temples. In Jaipur, the celebrations will conclude with a cultural evening and a fireworks display.

