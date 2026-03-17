Rajasthan CM hits back at Gehlot over Delhi visit remarks

Jaipur, March 17 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over his remarks questioning Sharma’s visits to Delhi, triggering a fresh political confrontation in the state.

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Speaking at an event at Tagore International School in Mansarovar, the Chief Minister, without naming Gehlot, took a jibe at his tenure. Referring to the 2020 political crisis without mentioning it directly, he said, “You used to spend your time resting in hotels. Whenever you stepped out, you appeared unfit to work.”

Sharma questioned the former CM’s work style and added, “As for us, we are committed to continuous work. We remain active and focused on serving the people without interruption.”

Addressing the ‘Rajasthan Yuva Shakti Diwas’ programme, organised as part of Rajasthan Diwas celebrations, Sharma said his government and public representatives were working round the clock for citizens’ welfare.

He accused the opposition of avoiding accountability.

“They are unwilling to compare the work done in our two years with their five-year tenure. To avoid such discussions, they walked out of the Assembly,” he said.

The Chief Minister said he had presented a detailed report of his government’s achievements in the Assembly and challenged the opposition to do the same, but received no response.

Responding to criticism over his Delhi visits, he said, “Questions are raised whether I go to Delhi or not. Am I supposed to act according to someone else’s wishes? We will do whatever is necessary for the people of Rajasthan.”

He said opposition criticism would not affect his government’s functioning.

Targeting the previous Congress government, Sharma alleged irregularities in the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), stating that corruption cases had led to action against several individuals.

He said strict action would continue against anyone found guilty. Highlighting his recent Delhi tour, he said, “Whenever I visit Delhi, I bring back tangible outcomes. My recent meetings have yielded concrete results.”

He also claimed improvements in the state’s financial indicators, stating that the fiscal deficit had been reduced while per capita income had increased from Rs 1.67 lakh to over Rs 2 lakh.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully strongly criticised Sharma’s remarks, calling them inappropriate and insensitive.

In a statement, Jully said the Chief Minister’s comments about Gehlot’s health undermined the dignity of the office.

He demanded an apology, alleging that such statements reflected poorly on governance and public discourse.

The exchange has intensified political rhetoric in Rajasthan, with both sides trading sharp remarks ahead of key political developments.

--IANS

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