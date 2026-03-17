Rajasthan CM distributes skill certificates among 9,432 youth​

Jaipur, March 17 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma emphasised that youth are the nation’s greatest strength, noting that India has one of the largest youth populations in the world. ​

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He said that by effectively harnessing their energy and talent, the country could emerge as a global leader. ​

He added that youth play a crucial role in achieving the vision of a Developed India - Developed Rajasthan, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fulfilling their aspirations. ​

He encouraged young people to work diligently, assuring them of the government's full support.​

The Chief Minister was addressing the Rajasthan Yuva Shakti Diwas event, organised as part of the Rajasthan Diwas celebrations at Tagore International School, Mansarovar, on Tuesday. ​

He highlighted that the unification of the princely states of Rajputana was made possible through the efforts of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, known as the “Iron Man of India”.​

He noted that on March 30, 1949, coinciding with Chaitra Shukla Pratipada of the Indian New Year and under the alignment of Revati Nakshatra and Indra Yoga, “Greater Rajasthan” (Brihad Rajasthan) was established. ​

He said this historical significance forms the basis for celebrating Rajasthan Diwas on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, which will be observed across the state on March 19 this year.​

The Chief Minister stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has witnessed transformative progress since 2014. ​

He highlighted the Prime Minister’s commitment to the upliftment of farmers, youth, women and labourers, and noted that various welfare and development schemes have enhanced India’s global standing. ​

He also emphasised the growth of a strong startup ecosystem, providing youth with platforms to innovate.​

Sharma outlined several key provisions in the 2026-27 Budget aimed at youth empowerment. These include interest‑free loans for 5,000 tribal youth under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Swarozgar Yojana; the establishment of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Global Centre for Advanced Skilling in Jaipur; the setting up of ICT laboratories in 50 polytechnic colleges; and the promotion of district‑specific products under the One District, One Product initiative. ​

He added that economic reforms and improvements in the Ease of Doing Business are yielding results, with Rajasthan’s per capita income surpassing Rs 2 lakh for the first time.​

Highlighting future‑focused development, the Chief Minister said the government is accelerating key water projects, including the Ramjal Setu Link Project, the Dewas Project, the Yamuna Water Agreement, the Indira Gandhi Nahar Project (IGNP), and the Ganganahar and Mahi Project. ​

He also noted significant strengthening of the power sector, with 22 districts currently receiving daytime electricity.​

He said the government aims to extend this facility statewide by 2027. He highlighted the government’s Youth Policy, which aims to foster entrepreneurship, stating that young people should not only seek employment but also become job creators. ​

He said strict measures have been taken to curb examination paper leaks, including the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), which has led to the arrest of 420 accused individuals. ​

He contrasted this with previous challenges and underscored the government’s commitment to transparency.​

The government has set ambitious employment targets, such as 400,000 jobs in the government sector and 600,000 in the private sector. So far, 125,000 appointments have been made, recruitment for 133,000 posts is ongoing, and a calendar for over 100,000 additional vacancies has been released.​

Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said that under the Chief Minister’s leadership, significant steps have been taken to empower youth, ensure transparency in recruitment and expand opportunities for investment, employment and startups.​

During the event, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 485 crore across sectors, including education, skill development, entrepreneurship and sports.​

--IANS

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