Rajasthan CM departs for Delhi, to hold key meetings with Union Ministers

Jaipur, Jan 28 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma departed for New Delhi on Wednesday at around 2:30 p.m. to hold a series of important meetings with senior Union Ministers aimed at accelerating development initiatives and strengthening the state's infrastructure and public welfare systems.

During his visit, the Chief Minister is scheduled to meet the Union Health Minister and former BJP President J.P. Nadda.

The discussions will primarily focus on issues related to Rajasthan under the National Health Mission along with a comprehensive review of ongoing and proposed initiatives in the health sector.

Key areas likely to be discussed include expansion of healthcare infrastructure, strengthening primary and secondary healthcare services, availability of medical personnel, and improved implementation of central health schemes in the state.

The meeting is expected to play a crucial role in securing enhanced central support for Rajasthan's healthcare programmes and ensuring better health services for people across urban and rural areas.

Chief Minister Sharma will also meet Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Power, Manohar Lal, to deliberate on a wide range of issues related to urban development and the energy sector.

The agenda includes discussions on urban infrastructure projects, housing schemes, smart city initiatives, and the progress of metro rail projects in the state.

Energy-related matters, including power generation, transmission, renewable energy expansion, and strengthening of the power distribution network, will also be taken up.

Officials said that Rajasthan has been receiving significant benefits from the Chief Minister's regular engagements with the Union government, resulting in faster approvals and better coordination for development projects.

These visits have helped align state priorities with central policies, ensuring effective implementation of schemes at the grassroots level.

Chief Minister Sharma has consistently emphasised that no region of Rajasthan should remain untouched by development.

His vision focuses on balanced growth, improved civic amenities, robust healthcare facilities, and sustainable urban and rural development.

According to sources, new dimensions of development are being established across the state as a result of Chief Minister Sharma's proactive approach and sustained efforts.

The Delhi visit is expected to further strengthen Rajasthan's development roadmap and pave the way for accelerated progress in key sectors.

--IANS

arc/khz