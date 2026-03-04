Rajasthan CM celebrates Holi with the public, extends greetings

Jaipur, March 4 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma celebrated Holi with great enthusiasm alongside members of the public on Wednesday.

Thousands of people from across the state gathered at the Chief Minister’s residence to celebrate the festival with flowers and natural colours.

Sharma and his wife warmly greeted attendees, applied gulal, and showered the gathering with flower petals.

On the auspicious occasion of Holi, the diverse cultural traditions of Rajasthan were brought together under one roof. Various forms of Holi celebrations, ranging from the vibrant Braj style to Shekhawati’s traditional festivities, were showcased.

Artists from Bharatiya Kala Sansthan (Indian Institute of Arts) and a bhajan troupe from Braj captivated the audience with devotional singing and dance performances.

The Go Vatsa Phag troupe from Fatehpur in Shekhawati enthralled attendees with performances featuring the traditional Chang.

The Chief Minister also joined the artists, participating in Phalgun folk songs and sharing in the festive spirit. Children, elderly citizens, women, and youth alike participated enthusiastically in the celebrations.

Some tied colourful turbans and draped dupattas around the Chief Minister while applying gulal, while others presented him with handmade water guns and gulal gota.

Extending heartfelt greetings to the people of the state, the Chief Minister said that the festival of colours is an occasion to forget past differences and renew the resolve to live in harmony and happiness.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Premchand Bairwa, Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore, Manju Sharma, MLA Kuldeep Dhankhar, Gopal Sharma, along with several MPs, MLAs, former public representatives, officials, and a large number of citizens from across the state, from Jaisalmer to Dholpur and Hanumangarh to Banswara, were present. s

