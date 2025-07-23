Rajasthan CM approves revised land compensation policy for 400 kV and above transmission lines

Jaipur, July 23 (IANS) In a major decision benefiting farmers across Rajasthan, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has approved a revised policy for land compensation related to the Right of Way (ROW) in the construction of new high-capacity electricity transmission lines of 400 kV or more.

The move, seen as a sensitive and long-awaited response to farmers' demands, ensures enhanced compensation for land utilised for transmission towers and ROW corridors. The revised policy aims to provide fair remuneration for the land impacted during the laying of high-voltage power lines.

The existing compensation framework, in effect since November 8, 2024, for 132 kV and above transmission lines, has now been partially amended for transmission lines of 400 kV and higher voltage.

Energy Minister Hiralal Nagar stated that the new policy will benefit farmers on a large scale by compensating for the losses incurred due to the installation of these high-voltage transmission lines across agricultural lands.

He also emphasised that the policy will help expedite the construction of essential infrastructure, ultimately improving the quality and reach of electricity supply for consumers across Rajasthan.

Under the revised policy, farmers will now receive 200 per cent additional compensation - over and above the already applicable 200 per cent of the land value as per DLC rates - for the base area of transmission towers. The base area is defined as the area enclosed by all four legs of a towe,r along with an additional one-meter extension on each side.

Furthermore, compensation for the ROW corridor will now be provided at 30 per cent of the land value in rural areas, 45 per cent in Nagar Palika and other urban planning regions, and 60 per cent in areas falling under Municipal Corporations and Metropolitan jurisdictions.

The Right of Way refers to the designated strip of land required for the construction, maintenance, and operation of transmission lines. This often involves the removal of trees, structures, or any obstructions within the corridor to ensure safety and reliability in power distribution.

The revised policy will be applicable to all implementing agencies, including state transmission licensees, Power Grid Corporation of India, and private companies involved in laying 400 kV and higher capacity transmission lines. It will cover both intra-state and inter-state projects.

The decision is seen as a crucial step toward balancing infrastructure development with the rights and welfare of farmers, ensuring they receive their fair share in Rajasthan’s expanding power sector.

--IANS

arc/dan