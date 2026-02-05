Rajasthan CM accepts Congress challenge on ‘5 years vs 2 years’ debate

Jaipur, Feb 5 (IANS) The Rajasthan Assembly witnessed repeated disruptions on Thursday during Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma’s reply to the debate on the Governor’s address.

Read More

Accepting the Congress challenge head-on, the Chief Minister said he was ready for a detailed discussion in the House comparing the performance of the previous five-year Congress government with the BJP’s two-year tenure.

“The opposition challenged me to a debate on five years versus two years, and I accept the challenge. I am placing all relevant documents before the House. Speaker, please fix a time - I am fully prepared for this debate,” the Chief Minister said.

Following his reply, the House was adjourned till February 11. Congress MLAs created an uproar twice during the CM’s address, first while he rejected allegations related to the Special Investigation Report (SIR), and later when he announced his readiness for the ‘two years versus five years’ debate.

The CM accused the opposition of moral posturing after losing power. “There is a tendency of becoming wise the moment power slips away. When one hand held power, the other held recommendations for relatives. Exams were held, but the questions were already in pockets,” he said.

He added that hardworking youth were ignored during the Congress regime. “Where was morality then? One day, the chair slipped, and suddenly sermons began. Those who were busy sipping ghee are now preaching against corruption,” Sharma said.

Without naming him directly, the Chief Minister targeted Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra, saying that when Congress leaders were in power, people seeking help were directed to a particular “Bada” where favours were decided.

Taking a further swipe, the Chief Minister remarked, “Honesty is not a post-retirement plan. It must be practised while in power. Youth don’t need speeches; they need fair examinations.”

He added sarcastically that if the Leader of the Opposition could not see development, “I can arrange for glasses.”

The CM alleged that the Congress left behind a debt of over Rs 5.79 lakh crore. “They knew they were not returning to power, so they weakened the economy. After forming the government, we worked to revive it,” he said.

Earlier, during the debate, Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully launched a sharp attack on the BJP government, accusing it of focusing more on branding than governance.

“Whether work is happening or not, branding is in full swing. The Chief Minister makes reels. A contract worth Rs 8 crore has been given for branding. YouTube channels have been created, but they don’t even have 100 viewers,” Jully said.

He also mocked administrative instability, saying, “The Chief Secretary left, the Principal Secretary left - we started wondering whose turn was next. We even thought, what if the CM changes? But no, we want this CM to complete his full five-year term.”

He claimed that a senior minister had himself admitted in a legislative party meeting that “because of one minister, people won’t even allow us to enter villages.”

Raising the Vande Mataram controversy, Jully asked pointedly, “Which part of Vande Mataram was removed that created the uproar? During the freedom struggle, the RSS did not accept Vande Mataram, nor the tricolour initially. Which BJP MLA here can tell me which part was removed?”

He said he would sit down and wait for an answer - but no ruling party member responded.

--IANS

arc/dan