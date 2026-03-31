Rajasthan Class 12 results declared in March for first time, overall pass percentage dips slightly

Jaipur, March 31 (IANS) The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) on Tuesday declared the Class 12 results for Arts, Commerce and Science streams, marking the first time the board has announced the results in March, soon after the examinations concluded.

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The results were announced by Education Minister Madan Dilawar, who also congratulated toppers over the phone. The Class 12 examinations concluded on March 11, with a total of 9,10,009 students registered to appear. In a first for the Board, the Class 12 results have been declared in March. Minister Dilawar said this is the first time results have been declared after the same-month exams.

Earlier, the RBSE had announced Class 10 results on March 24 -- also a first, as Class 10 results were released before Class 12 this year. This year marks the fastest-ever result declaration by RBSE. The exams concluded on March 11, and results were announced within weeks. Girls outperformed boys in the Arts and Science streams, while boys recorded a higher pass percentage in Commerce.

However, the overall pass percentage this year saw a slight dip compared to last year. In 2026, the pass percentage stood at 97.54 per cent in Arts, 98.50 per cent in Commerce, and 97.52 per cent in Science. In comparison, the 2025 results were 97.78 per cent (Arts), 99.07 per cent (Commerce), and 98.43 per cent (Science).

Dilawar, speaking at a press conference after announcing results, said, "Parents should ensure that their kids regularly go to school. This time, the new session starts on April 1, which has been termed as Praveshotsav. This will ensure that students of the state will not be deprived of quality education," he added.

Post independence, this is the first time when the Class 10 and Class 12 results were announced in March, even when the exams too concluded in the same month, he said, highlighting the fast pace of the department's work.

In a tragic incident, Nakita, a student of Government Senior Secondary School, 7 KN (Sri Ganganagar), secured 93.80 per cent in the Arts stream but passed away on March 20, 11 days before the results. She had initially suffered from fever, later developed jaundice, and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bikaner when she died.

Nakita’s parents are daily wage labourers. Her father, Mangal Singh, said, “We are very happy with our daughter’s result. She worked extremely hard and has secured excellent marks.”

--IANS

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