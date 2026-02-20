Rajasthan: CJI Surya Kant warns of global cybercrime threat

Jaipur, Feb 20 (IANS) Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Surya Kant on Friday highlighted the rapidly growing threat of cybercrime, stating that digital crimes have no geographical boundaries and require global cooperation to combat effectively.

The CJI was speaking at the inauguration of a three-day seminar on ‘Cyber Security: Awareness, Protection and Inclusive Access to Justice’ in Jaipur.

Sharing his personal experience, Justice Surya Kant revealed that fake websites are frequently created in his name.

“New sites are created in my name every other day. Many of my photographs are posted on them. My sister and daughter also received messages from such fake sites, but they understood the language. When we informed cyber teams and investigated, we found that these sites were being created from Nigeria. This shows the complexity of the subject. Unless we work together, it will be very difficult to find a solution,” he said.

He urged citizens to remain vigilant, saying, “Act with awareness and protect with care, and never assume that what looks familiar is safe.”

The CJI said he had taken suo motu notice of digital arrest after receiving a complaint from an elderly couple whose lifelong savings were lost to cyber fraud.

“More than Rs 50,000 crore has already been looted. If money is taken in this manner, it is a clear case of extortion and dacoity. I used these words in court,” he said.

Quoting data from the Ministry of Home Affairs, he called the situation alarming.

“Around 66 lakh cyber fraud cases are currently pending in the country. This has become a mass phenomenon and is now engaging global attention. This is a serious subject that requires discussion and deliberation,” he said.

He added that tracing cybercriminals is extremely difficult without international cooperation.

“Unless we have a coordinated system based on collaboration and cooperation, it will be very difficult to find these people,” he said.

Justice Surya Kant said cybercrime is not just a technological issue but a barrier to justice at the most fundamental level.

“When people lose money, the injury is emotional, social and institutional. Deepfakes affect dignity, safety, livelihood and even the courage to approach authorities. In this digital era, we must recognise that technological vulnerability is a disability to access justice,” he said.

He congratulated the State Legal Services Authority for initiating procedural safeguards to protect citizens from such crimes and noted that while the digital revolution has brought many benefits and doorstep services, it becomes dangerous when misused for criminal activities.

Acting Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Sanjeev Prakash Sharma said the state government has been proactive in strengthening court infrastructure and adopting modern technology.

He briefed the CJI about the initiatives taken by the Rajasthan State Legal Services Authority (RALSA).

Justice Pankaj Bhandari described cyber fraud as one of the biggest emerging economic threats.

“Cyber fraud has become the third largest economy in the world, reaching nearly $10 trillion. Over 6.5 million cases have been registered in the country in the last five years, and people have lost around Rs 55,000 crore,” he said.

