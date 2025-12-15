Rajasthan: Chittorgarh collectorate receives bomb threat; alert sounded

Jaipur, Dec 15 (IANS) Chittorgarh District Collectorate on Monday received a bomb threat via email, following which an alert was sounded.

The threatening message was sent at 12:47 am on Sunday to the official NIC email ID of the Chittorgarh Collector.

According to Additional SP Sarita Singh, the email claimed that five bombs had been planted inside the collectorate premises and would explode during the day.

“The matter came to light on Monday morning at around 10:30 am, when ADM Prabha Gautam informed the concerned authorities,” he said.

SP Singh added that following the alert, a large-scale security operation was launched, adding that the teams from the District Special Team (DST) and local Intelligence Bureau (IB) immediately began a search, while an ATS team from Udaipur, along with the ERT commandos, also reached the spot.

He said that a bomb disposal squad and a dog squad were deployed to assist in the operation, adding that security personnel conducted an intensive search of the entire collectorate complex and surrounding areas.

“All offices, rooms, corridors, parking zones and open spaces were thoroughly checked. Every suspicious location was examined with the help of the dog squad to rule out the presence of explosives,” he said.

SP Singh said that police and administrative officials remained present at the site throughout the operation, instructing staff to remain vigilant.

He pointed out that despite the seriousness of the threat, no suspicious object or explosive material was found during the search. However, security agencies maintained maximum caution and followed all standard safety protocols.

He added that the police have initiated an investigation to trace the origin of the threatening email, adding that a technical and cyber analysis is underway to determine where the email was sent from, who sent it, and the motive behind it.

“Officials have reiterated that such threats are treated with utmost seriousness and that strict action will be taken against those responsible,” he said.

SP Singh said that security arrangements at the Chittorgarh Collectorate have been further strengthened.

He said that, notably, a similar bomb threat was received earlier on Monday morning at the Hanumangarh Collectorate as well, prompting evacuation and a full-scale search operation there as well.

“Authorities have assured that the situation remains under control and have urged the public and employees to stay calm while remaining alert,” he said.

