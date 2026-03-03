Rajasthan: Chishti demands immediate evacuation of Indians from Middle East​

Jaipur, March 3 (IANS) Khadim Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Chairman of the Chishty Foundation, on Tuesday urged the Government of India to implement proactive measures to protect Indian citizens in the Middle East.

Read More

He called for immediate evacuation preparedness due to the escalating crisis following reports of the assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Chishty expressed deep concern, stating that the development is not only political but also a significant spiritual provocation with global repercussions.

“Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was not merely a head of state. For millions within the global Shia Muslim community, he occupied the position of a supreme religious authority, a Marja and spiritual guide whose influence extended far beyond the borders of Iran,” he stated.​

Chishty compared Khamenei’s stature in Shia Islam to the Pope's global leadership role in the Roman Catholic Church, highlighting the significance of the loss.

He condemned the reported targeted attack on the 86-year-old leader at his official residence, describing it as a serious violation of international norms and humanitarian law.

He also noted that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has faced legal proceedings and arrest warrants through the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes, emphasizing that European states are bound by legal obligations under international conventions. When leadership already under international legal scrutiny escalates military confrontation in a manner that targets high-ranking religious and political leadership authorities, the world must not remain silent,” he said.​

In his statement, Chishty strongly denounced “any act of targeted assassination, disproportionate military aggression, and reckless escalation that threatens to engulf the region in wider war.”

He emphasised that no political leader represents an entire faith community, stating, “The Jewish faith, like Islam, Christianity, and any other faith, stands for justice, moral accountability, and the sanctity of life. Political actions must never be conflated with religious identity.”

Highlighting India’s longstanding ties with Iran through Sufi heritage, Persian scholarship, language, and cultural exchange, he said India’s role as a civilizational bridge carries moral weight at this critical time.

“From the blessed threshold of Khawaja Gharib Nawaz, the message is simple and urgent: violence cannot secure legitimacy, bombardment cannot create peace, assassination cannot bring stability, and history shows that unchecked militarism only increases grief,” he declared.

Chishty concluded with a prayer from Ajmer Sharif, stating, “Humanity cannot afford another prolonged war in the Middle East. May Allah protect the innocent, grant patience to the grieving, guide global leadership toward restraint, and prevent humanity from descending into wider catastrophe. From Ajmer Sharif, we pray for justice, wisdom, and universal peace.”

--IANS

arc/dan