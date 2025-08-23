Rajasthan Cabinet approves key decisions to accelerate growth, support youth

Jaipur, Aug 23 (IANS) In the Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma at the Chief Minister’s Office on Saturday, several important decisions were taken. These included approval of the ‘Developed Rajasthan/2047’ Vision Document, two new land allocation policies, three draft bills, special ex-gratia assistance for displaced people of Parwan Dam submergence area, and new measures to promote youth entrepreneurship.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, Industry and Commerce Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore and Tribal Area Development Minister Babulal Kharari informed in a joint press conference that the Cabinet approved the vision document in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to make India a developed nation by 2047.

This roadmap envisions making Rajasthan an economy of $350 billion by 2030 and $4.3 trillion by 2047, with focus on public welfare and social empowerment, rapid growth and employment generation, infrastructure and sustainable development and good governance and financial reforms.

Key priorities include 100 per cent literacy, skill-based education, women and youth empowerment, universal healthcare, sustainable water management, green energy, smart urbanisation, affordable housing, modern transport, and environmental protection.

The Cabinet also approved Vishwakarma Yuva Udyam Protsahan scheme to promote entrepreneurship among youth aged 18–45 years.

Key features include loans up to Rs 2 crore at low interest rates, interest subsidy up to 8 per cent (with an additional 1 per cent for women, SC/ST, Divyang, rural entrepreneurs, weavers and craftsmen) and margin money grant of 25 per cent or up to Rs 5 lakh.

Major projects and policies have also been approved in meeting. Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Draft bill has been approved to upgrade RUHS into a premier PG-level institute, on the lines of AIIMS.

Under Land Allotment Policy 2025 (Urban Areas), a simplified and transparent system has been made for allotment to educational, medical, industrial, commercial and tourism units.

Airstrip Lease Policy for Aero Sports has been announced to promote adventure tourism and optimal use of underutilised airstrips. Rajasthan Mandapam & GCC will be built on 95 acres at a cost of Rs 3,700 crore in Jaipur with convention centre, IT tower, hotels, and commercial towers.

Other key approvals include Expressway Fee Revision to align State Highway Expressways with national norms, Factory (Amendment) Bill 2025 for flexible working hours, higher overtime limits, and provisions for women’s night shifts with safety, Fisheries (Amendment) Bill 2025 for higher fines for violations (up to Rs 50,000), Renewable Energy Projects in which 10 proposals were cleared, creating 2400 MW capacity on 1283 hectares.

Dharti Aba Janjati Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan was announced to improve infrastructure, health, education and livelihood in tribal areas and special Ex-Gratia of over Rs 52 crore was approved for Parwan Dam displaced families.

The Council of Ministers also discussed progress on One State, One Election. Reports from committees on delimitation and reorganization of Panchayati Raj and urban bodies were approved.

The State OBC Commission will submit recommendations on OBC reservations in local body elections within three months.

