Rajasthan bureaucratic reshuffle: 222 RAS officers transferred, Mohan Dan Ratnu appointed OSD to CM Sharma

Jaipur, Sep 15 (IANS) The Rajasthan government, on Monday, carried out a massive administrative reshuffle, transferring 222 officers of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS), officials said.

In this reshuffle, 46 Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), 21 Additional District Magistrates, 10 university registrars and 23 Assistant Prosecution Officers have been given new postings.

Among the major changes, Additional Commissioner of the Commercial Tax Department Mohan Dan Ratnu has been appointed Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, while Ashok Kumar Yogi will now serve as Special Assistant to Forest and Environment Minister Sanjay Sharma.

Dausa SDM Pushkar Mittal, who was caught along with Bandikui SDM Pinky Meena, who were arrested in 2021, for allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh each during the construction of the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, has also been given a posting.

Pankaj Ojha, who had come into news for conducting large-scale raids in the Food Safety Department, has been removed from the post of Additional Commissioner in the Food Safety Directorate and appointed Director of Cow Rearing.

At the Joint Secretary level too, important changes have been made across several departments.

Dinesh Kumar Jangid has been shifted from the Cooperative Department to the Animal Husbandry Department as Joint Secretary, while Aslam Sher Khan has been appointed Joint Secretary in the Minority Affairs Department, being shifted from the Water Resources Department.

Narendra Kumar Bansal, who earlier served as Joint Secretary in the Personnel Department, has now been posted as Additional Commissioner in Municipal Corporation Greater.

Similarly, Anandilal Vaishnav, who was serving as Secretary of the Broadcasting Corporation, has been given the responsibility of Joint Secretary in the Home Department.

This large-scale reshuffle in key administrative positions is being seen as a significant move by the state government to strengthen governance, streamline departmental functioning, and place officers in strategically important roles.

--IANS

arc/khz