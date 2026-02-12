Rajasthan Budget 2026 targets 15 lakh jobs by 2029: Official

Jaipur, Feb 12 (IANS) The Rajasthan Budget 2026–27 has unveiled a series of measures aimed at boosting youth employment, entrepreneurship and skill development, placing young people at the centre of the state’s growth strategy, an official said.

Read More

The government has set a target of creating 15 lakh jobs by March 2029 under the proposed Rajasthan Employment Policy 2026.

Key announcements include the establishment of the Rajasthan State Testing Agency (RSTA) to ensure transparent recruitment examinations, a self-employment scheme expected to benefit 30,000 youth, the setting up of AI and deep-tech-enabled Techno Hubs in three cities, expansion of vocational education in schools, and foreign language and advanced skill training programmes.

To encourage young people to transition from job seekers to job creators, the state government will provide 100 per cent interest subsidy and margin money grants on loans up to Rs 10 lakh to one lakh youth under the Chief Minister’s Youth Self-Employment Scheme.

More than Rs 1,000 crore has been allocated for this initiative, with 30,000 beneficiaries expected in the initial phase.

A “Vibrant Programme” will be launched in selected colleges in every district to promote start-up culture among students, in collaboration with knowledge partners. The “Dream Programme” will provide technology-enabled career counselling, employability training and digital mentoring. The “Rajsavera” initiative will support the state’s goal of a drug-free Rajasthan.

To address concerns over examination integrity, the government will establish the Rajasthan State Testing Agency. New online test centres will be set up to conduct recruitment examinations throughout the week, aimed at reducing academic disruption and enhancing transparency.

The Budget also proposes strengthening the skilling ecosystem through the state’s first Outcome-Based Skill Impact Bond, under which payments will be linked to placement outcomes.

Under the foreign language training initiative, 1,000 youth will receive instruction in English, French, Japanese, German and Korean to enhance global employment prospects in sectors such as hospitality, IT and healthcare. Additionally, 20,000 workers in the unorganised sector will be assessed and certified under the Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) programme.

Techno Hubs equipped with tinkering labs, deep-tech labs, AI and data labs will be established in Ajmer, Bharatpur and Kota. Institutes of Skill Development and Vocational Training will be set up in every district. The iStart Ambassador Programme will mentor start-ups and assist them in scaling operations.

Vocational education will be introduced in 500 additional schools, with a budget provision of Rs 51.10 crore. The “School to Work” programme will be launched, and one school in each district will be upgraded into an advanced vocational higher secondary institution to promote entrepreneurship and employment-oriented education.

Under the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Rajasthan Dalit Adivasi Udyam Protsahan Yojana (BRUPY), 1,022 loan applications were approved up to December 2025–26, benefiting 890 applicants with loans totalling Rs 222.95 crore. The Budget sets a target of covering 2,500 beneficiaries under the scheme.

In addition, loans worth Rs 764.43 crore were approved for 706 units under the Youth Entrepreneurship Promotion Scheme.

The Rajasthan Employment Policy 2026 aims to generate 15 lakh jobs by March 2029, with a focus on strengthening workforce participation and promoting inclusive economic growth.

--IANS

arc/pgh