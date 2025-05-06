Rajasthan braces for strong winds and heavy rainfall today

Jaipur, May 6 (IANS) The Meteorological Department has issued a statewide alert across Rajasthan, warning of strong winds and heavy rainfall due to the impact of a western disturbance.

Storms and rainfall have already been affecting many parts of Rajasthan for the past three to four days.

An orange alert has been issued for 17 districts, including Banswara, Baran, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jhalawar, Kota, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sirohi, Udaipur, Barmer, Jalore, Jodhpur, Nagaur, and Pali.

These areas are likely to experience strong thunderstorms with heavy rainfall and wind speeds between 40 and 60 km per hour.

A yellow alert has been issued in 16 districts -- Ajmer, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Sikar, Tonk, Bikaner, Churu, Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, and Sri Ganganagar, where moderate rain and winds of 40 to 50 km per hour are expected.

Alerts for storm and rain have been issued to all 33 districts of Rajasthan today.

According to the Meteorological Department, the ongoing weather disturbance is due to the impact of a western disturbance, which is likely to affect the southern and eastern parts of the state for the next four to five days.

A circulation system remains active over Rajasthan, and as a result, there is a possibility of thunderstorms, strong winds (50-60 km per hour), and heavy rain in some parts of the Udaipur and Kota divisions over the next two to three days.

Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are also expected in parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Ajmer divisions.

The southeastern and western regions of the state are likely to continue experiencing light to moderate rainfall for the next few days.

The weather is expected to begin stabilising around 12-13 May, after which temperatures could rise by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.

Due to the ongoing storm and rain activity, maximum temperatures across most districts are currently being recorded below 36 degrees Celsius, which is 5 to 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

