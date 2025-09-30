Rajasthan: Bomb threat at Jaipur school, premises evacuated as police conduct search

Jaipur, Sep 30 (IANS) A bomb threat at ‘My Own School’ in Jaipur's Bhankrota region sent shockwaves through Jaipur on Tuesday, prompting a swift response from the city’s police.

The alert came in the form of a phone call to the Jaipur Police Commissionerate control room, in which the caller claimed that a bomb had been planted at the school and could detonate at any moment.

Following the call, senior officers and DCP West Hanuman Prasad Meena were immediately informed. Bhankrota police station personnel were dispatched to the school, and the premises were evacuated to ensure the safety of staff and students.

Fortunately, the school was largely empty due to a holiday, with only a few staff members present. These remaining staff were also safely evacuated.

A thorough search of the school was conducted by the bomb squad, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and dog squad.

Authorities combed the school building, classrooms, and surrounding areas for any explosive devices or suspicious items.

The search revealed no explosives or hazardous materials, and the school was declared safe.

Authorities have now launched an investigation to trace the caller, using the phone number from which the threat was made.

Police are examining call records and other evidence to identify and apprehend the person responsible.

Jaipur Police officials noted that threatening calls and emails targeting schools and institutions have been received multiple times in recent months, though the perpetrators have not yet been caught.

These hoax threats not only cause alarm but also divert significant police resources from other critical duties.

DCP Meena urged the public to remain vigilant, report any suspicious activity immediately, and cooperate with law enforcement to maintain public safety. He also assured parents and the community that the Jaipur Police are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the security of schools across the city.

This incident underscores the challenges posed by repeated false threats and the importance of preparedness and rapid response in protecting citizens and educational institutions.

--IANS

arc/dan