Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education creates history by releasing Class 10 results in 24 days

Jaipur, March 24 (IANS) The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) at Ajmer, on Tuesday, created history by releasing the Class 10 results in just 24 days, a national record for the fastest result declaration.

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For the first time in its history, the Board released results in March, even before Class 12 results, which are expected soon.

More than 10.5 lakh students across the state appeared for the exams conducted from February 12 to February 28, 2026.

This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 94.23 per cent, with girls leading at 94.2 per cent compared to 93.63 per cent for boys.

The swift declaration of results comes as a relief to students and parents, allowing timely preparation for the new academic session starting from April 1.

"With speed, transparency, and high-quality results, this year's Board performance is being hailed as a new benchmark in Rajasthan's education system," officials said.

Alongside this historic achievement, several students have delivered remarkable individual performances, proving that determination and dedication can overcome any circumstances.

In Sikar, Priyanshi Sunda, the daughter of a farmer, scored 99.83 per cent, ranking among the top students in the state.

Living with her maternal grandfather, a retired Army veteran, Priyanshi followed a disciplined routine -- studying seven to eight hours at school and an additional hour at home to revise lessons.

She balanced academics with family life and now aspires to become an engineer, preparing for the JEE.

In Alwar, Adesh Kumar, the son of a dailywage labourer mother, scored 96.67 per cent. When his home environment proved unconducive for studies, he moved to his maternal uncle's house in Malakhera, where he could concentrate fully on his academics.

His uncle, Roopsingh, praised Adesh's self-motivation and perseverance, noting that he never used a mobile phone and consistently stayed focused on his studies.

Another standout achiever, Saloni, the daughter of Constable Manju Devi of the Kalika Patrolling Unit, scored 98 per cent.

Saloni used AI tools on her mobile phone to solve difficult academic questions, memorising explanations to strengthen her understanding.

Initially restricted from using her phone during study hours, she gained her mother's support once the academic purpose of the technology was explained.

Meanwhile, Kanak Prajapat of Duhar Chaugan at Thana Ghazi in Ajmer, secured 96.83 per cent while managing household chores alongside her studies.

Her father, a mason, and her elder brother, last year's top scorer in the village, supported her academic pursuits, allowing Kanak to dedicate time to her studies despite domestic responsibilities.

These achievements highlight the resilience, discipline, and innovation of students from diverse backgrounds -- farmers, labourers, and government employees -- showing that talent combined with hard work can overcome any obstacle.

"With the RBSE setting a record for the fastest result declaration and students achieving exceptional marks, Rajasthan's Class 10 results this year stand as a testament to both institutional efficiency and individual brilliance," officials said.

--IANS

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