Rajasthan BJP MP Manju Sharma raises issue of dependence on foreign technologies, calls for priority to indigenous digital platforms

Jaipur, Feb 3 (IANS) The issue of data security and technological self-reliance echoed in the Lok Sabha, with Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan's Jaipur, Manju Sharma, raising serious concerns over India's growing dependence on foreign technologies.

Read More

Addressing the Parliament on Monday, Sharma said that sectors such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, semiconductors, digital payments, cloud services, and data management have acquired strategic importance.

Excessive reliance on foreign software, hardware, and platforms, she warned, poses significant risks to data security, privacy, and digital sovereignty.

The MP said that several critical government and public digital systems in the country continue to operate on foreign technological infrastructure.

This, she said, not only compromises the safety of sensitive data but also weakens India's long-term technological autonomy.

"In today's era, technology is no longer merely a tool of convenience but has become the backbone of the nation's economic strength, security framework, and global competitiveness."

Highlighting Jaipur's potential, Sharma said the city has strong capabilities in technical education, startups, and MSMEs.

"Encouraging indigenous technologies would generate new employment opportunities for youth while integrating local innovation into the national development framework."

Manju Sharma urged the Union government to increase investment in research and development of indigenous technologies, formulate a clear and long-term policy for self-reliance in strategic sectors, and prioritise the use of indigenous digital platforms across government institutions.

She also stressed the need for strict enforcement of robust data protection laws to safeguard citizens' digital data and ensure national data security.

--IANS

arc/khz