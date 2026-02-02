Rajasthan BJP leader, ex-Minister Hem Singh Bhadana passes away

Jaipur, Feb 2 (IANS) Veteran Rajasthan leader, prominent Gurjar community face, and former cabinet minister Hem Singh Bhadana passed away on Monday. He was 55.

He passed away at around 7 a.m. at his residence. Bhadana, who had been battling cancer for the past five months, breathed his last while undergoing treatment. His demise has cast a pall of grief over Alwar district and Rajasthan’s political circles.

Hem Singh Bhadana was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Jaipur for several weeks.

Recently, he was brought back to his residence in Alwar, where he passed away. As news of his death spread, a wave of mourning swept through Alwar and his Assembly constituency, Thanagazi. Party workers and supporters gathered in large numbers at his residence in Veer Savarkar Nagar to pay their respects.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma expressed deep sorrow over the passing of the former minister, calling it a personal loss.

“The death of Hem Singh Bhadana ji is extremely painful. He was a devoted public servant. I had personally enquired about his health during his treatment and instructed doctors to ensure the best possible care, but destiny had other plans,” the Chief Minister said.

He also prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family. Bhadana’s political journey began with student politics. Known for his straightforward and outspoken nature, he rose steadily through the ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was elected twice as an MLA from the Thanagazi Assembly constituency and later served as a cabinet minister in the Vasundhara Raje government, where he handled key responsibilities.

Despite residing in Alwar city, Bhadana regularly visited Thanagazi to address public grievances and remain connected with the grassroots.

Even after being diagnosed with cancer, he continued to meet people and work actively.

He contested the 2023 Assembly elections with full determination but lost by a narrow margin.

Hem Singh Bhadana is survived by his two sons. His elder son is involved in business, while his younger son, Surendra Bhadana, has entered politics and is carrying forward his father’s legacy.

Party workers said all party programmes scheduled for the day have been postponed as a mark of respect. The mortal remains of the late leader will be taken to his ancestral village, Bagheri in Kishangarhbas, where his last rites will be performed with full state honours.

--IANS

arc/dpb