Rajasthan BJP inducts former Cong leaders in 154-member state working committee

Jaipur, March 2 (IANS) The Rajasthan unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Monday, announced its 154-member State Working Committee after the appointment of state office-bearers.

Read More

The committee includes 12 permanent invitees and features several prominent leaders from across the state.

Notably, three leaders, who were previously associated with the Congress and later joined the BJP have been included in the new Working Committee.

The announcement is being seen as a move towards further organisational expansion by the Congress in the state.

Lalchand Kataria, a former Minister in the previous Ashok Gehlot-led state government, has been named a special invitee from Jaipur city.

Former Jaipur Mayor Jyoti Khandelwal has been included as a State Working Committee member.

Girraj Singh Malinga, former MLA from Dholpur, has also been made a committee member. He has previously faced allegations related to the assault of an Assistant Engineer and a Junior Engineer.

The committee includes Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, along with other Union Ministers, former State Presidents and former Leader of the Opposition Rajendra Rathore.

A total of 20 women leaders have been given representation in the committee.

The BJP has also maintained regional balance by ensuring representation from every district.

After a considerable gap, leaders who previously belonged to the Congress have been included at the state level.

The State Working Committee plays a key role in expanding and strengthening the party organisation and in passing important resolutions regarding the state.

As per party norms, at least one State Working Committee meeting must be held annually to decide policies and procedures.

Following the announcement, the first meeting of the newly formed committee is expected to be held soon.

Organisational expansion is likely to be a key agenda item.

At present, the BJP has 44 organisational districts in Rajasthan, a structure that was formed when the state had 33 administrative districts.

With Rajasthan now having 41 administrative districts following the creation of eight new districts, further restructuring and expansion of the party organisation may be approved in the upcoming meeting.

The announcement marks a significant step in the BJP's efforts to strengthen its organisational network across Rajasthan.

--IANS

arc/khz