Rajasthan BJP chief Rathore hits out at Gehlot, calls Congress 'dynasty-driven'

Jaipur, March 28 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore on Saturday targeted former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over his recent remarks advising BJP leaders to keep their sons out of politics, alleging that the Congress is trapped in dynastic politics, which he described as its “biggest weakness”.

Read More

He also launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of attempting to tarnish the country’s image and mislead the public.

Hitting back at Gehlot’s advice, Rathore alleged that the former Chief Minister himself suffers from “putra moh” (blind affection for one’s son). He claimed that Gehlot made several attempts to promote his son, Vaibhav Gehlot, in politics but did not succeed.

Taking a swipe, Rathore said: “It is not right to practise something yourself while advising others against it. Advice holds value only when one follows it.”

Rathore further alleged that the Congress remains trapped in dynastic politics, calling it the party’s “biggest weakness”. He said the public is aware of this practice and that the opposition will have to answer for it in the coming days.

Reacting to comments related to the mediation role of Pakistan in the Iran–Israel conflict, Rathore reiterated that India has always maintained it does not act as a “dalaal” in international matters.

He questioned former Chief Minister Gehlot, stating that his remarks do not appear to be in line with the national interest. Gehlot had recently questioned External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar for using the word “dalaal” for Pakistan.

Rathore also accused the Congress of trying to create unrest by repeatedly highlighting shortages and crises. He added that under the Prime Minister’s leadership, India’s global standing has strengthened, welfare schemes are reaching citizens, and the country is achieving new milestones, including in the space sector.

Amid rising tensions in West Asia, Rathore urged political parties to remain united in the national interest, stating that this is not the time for political point-scoring. He also criticised the opposition for continuing to target the government over fuel prices and other issues despite the sensitive global situation.

--IANS

arc/pgh