Rajasthan BJP chief promotes Khadi, local products

Jaipur, Oct 1 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore participated in multiple public events in Sikar and Bikaner, promoting the party’s “Vocal for Local” campaign and engaging with party workers on key organisational issues.

While inaugurating a Khadi exhibition in Sikar on Wednesday, Rathore inspected various khadi garments and also purchased one using digital payment to encourage cashless transactions.

Marking the upcoming Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), he emphasised that khadi, once championed by Mahatma Gandhi, is a symbol of self-reliance and is now being actively promoted under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Seva Pakhwada initiative.

“October 2 is not only the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi but also of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri. The Seva Pakhwada, launched on PM Modi’s birthday, highlights local products and the spirit of service. Just like Gandhi ji, Modiji also encourages wearing khadi to support indigenous industries,” Rathore said.

He added that, as per the BJP national leadership’s guidance, cleanliness drives, brainstorming sessions, and service-oriented activities are being prioritised during this campaign.

In a brief remark on Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra’s birthday, Rathore said, “I wish him a long life and pray to God that he gains wisdom. It’s good that he continues as he is, but it would be better if he gained some insight.”

Rathore also responded to Dotasra’s recent criticism of the government’s teacher transfer policy.

“It’s ironic that Dotasra is raising questions now, when during his own tenure as Education Minister, teachers had admitted in front of the then Chief Minister that money was taken for transfers,” he said.

Earlier, in Bikaner, Rathore inaugurated the office of MLA Jethananand Vyas, and later visited the ashram of former MP Sumedhanand Saraswati in Sikar, where he wished him on his birthday and attended a program.

At the BJP District Office in Sikar, Rathore held discussions on organisational matters with officials, including Dinesh Dhabai, Manoj Batad, Hariram Ranwan, Shravan Chaudhary, Rajesh Rollan, and other local leaders.

--IANS

arc/dan