Rajasthan: Bee attack sparks panic at funeral; two dead in separate incidents

Jaipur, March 18 (IANS) Incidents of shocking and rare bee attacks have created panic in the Begun subdivision of Chittorgarh in Rajasthan, leaving two people dead and more than 40 injured, turning a funeral into a scene of chaos.

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The incident began on Tuesday when Jamnalal (also identified as Jamnesh), an 80-year-old resident of Parsoli, was attacked by a swarm of bees while performing a Havan ritual in a nearby village. He was rushed to the district hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries early Wednesday morning.

Tragedy struck again during his last rites at the Parsoli Mokshdham (cremation ground). As mourners gathered and funeral preparations began, another swarm of bees suddenly attacked the crowd. Panic broke out instantly. People fled in all directions, abandoning the ceremony midway.

In the chaos, 40–50 people were stung, with seven critically injured and rushed for advanced treatment.

Among the critically injured was 80-year-old Bhawani Shankar Pandya, who had suffered around 20 bee stings. He died within an hour of being admitted to the ICU at the district hospital.

Other injured victims remain under treatment in different wards, including isolation and general medical units. Due to the continued threat, authorities took extraordinary precautions.

Under medical supervision, a limited team wearing PPE kits returned to the cremation ground to complete the last rites safely.

Local officials, including Sub-Divisional Officer Ankit Samaria and Tehsildar Gopal Jinagar, rushed to the scene and coordinated emergency medical response efforts.

Police have begun gathering details to understand the unusual back-to-back attacks.

Bee attacks of this nature—first during a ritual and then again at the funeral—are extremely rare and have left the local community shaken.

Authorities are expected to investigate whether environmental factors or disturbance near bee habitats triggered the aggressive behaviour.

--IANS

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