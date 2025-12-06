Rajasthan becomes 1st state with 100 pc digitised voter list under SIR–2026; draft roll to be released on Dec 16

Jaipur, Dec 6 (IANS) Rajasthan has achieved a historic milestone in electoral reforms by becoming the first state in India to complete 100 per cent digitisation of its voter list under the Special Intensive Revision-2026 (SIR–2026).

The achievement marks a significant leap toward modern, transparent, and citizen-friendly electoral administration.

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Naveen Mahajan described the accomplishment as a "collective victory of Team Rajasthan".

He said that Booth Level Officers (BLOs), supervisors, Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, Electoral Registration Officers, District Election Officers, and field teams from villages to urban centres worked with exceptional coordination, speed, and discipline to make the initiative successful.

According to CEO Mahajan, more than 97 per cent of voter mapping has been completed, meaning only three per cent of voters will be required to submit documents during the claims and objections period.

On an average, only about 30 voters per polling station will need to provide documentation, the CEO said.

He added that the accurate mapping has made the process simpler, faster, and more transparent while improving booth-wise voter verification and minimising repetitive paperwork.

The Election Department strengthened systems, including ECINET, the BLO app, portal-based verification tools, and district helpline services to ensure a smooth, secure, and technology-driven process, he said.

Clear guidelines and continuous monitoring were implemented at all operational levels, he added.

CEO Mahajan credited the success to micro-management, teamwork, and technology, praising especially the tireless efforts of BLOs and grassroots staff.

Expressing gratitude, CEO Mahajan thanked Rajasthan's voters for their cooperation and awareness during verification.

He highlighted the participation of senior citizens, persons with disabilities, labourers, and residents of remote areas as testimony to the state's strong democratic values.

As per the upcoming schedule, deadline for draft electoral roll publication is December 16, while the final voter list will be published by February 14, 2026.

CEO Mahajan appealed to all eligible voters to review their details once the draft list is released and participate actively in the next phases of the SIR.

--IANS

arc/khz