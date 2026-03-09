Rajasthan Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy University Bill passed in Assembly

Jaipur, March 9 (IANS) The Rajasthan Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy University, Ajmer Bill, 2026 was passed by voice vote in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Monday, paving the way for the establishment of a new state university in Ajmer.

Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani said the city will get its second state university after 38 years under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

He added that the establishment of the university fulfils a long-cherished dream. Replying to the debate on the bill, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy Prem Chand Bairwa said the state government is taking strong steps to strengthen health services along with traditional systems of medicine.

He described the establishment of the university in Ajmer as a historic initiative that will contribute to the goal of building a “Healthy Rajasthan for a Prosperous Rajasthan”. Bairwa said the university was announced in the state Budget for 2024–25.

Its establishment will enhance higher education and research facilities in traditional medical systems and create new opportunities for students and scholars.

The university is expected to emerge as a centre of excellence in the field. The institution will promote education and research in Ayurveda, Unani, Yoga, Naturopathy and Homeopathy, while also incorporating innovations from India’s traditional systems of medicine.

A notification regarding the university’s jurisdiction will be issued separately. According to the provisions of the Act, the university will have several governing bodies, including the Board of Management, Academic Council, Faculty Board, Board of Studies, Finance and Accounts Committee, Research Council, Sports and Student Welfare Committee, and Innovation Council.

The Board of Management will be constituted after the Chancellor appoints the Vice-Chancellor. The Faculty Board will oversee studies in Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Homeopathy and other disciplines in line with the principles of the National Education Policy 2020.

Bairwa informed the House that 11.93 hectares of land from the campus of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University in Ajmer have been allotted for the establishment of the new university.

