Rajasthan Assembly passes Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2026

Jaipur, March 5 (IANS) The Rajasthan Assembly on Thursday passed the Rajasthan Shops and Commercial Establishments (Amendment) Bill, 2026 by voice vote.

Replying to the discussion on the Bill, Water Resources Minister Suresh Singh Rawat said the amendment would make the commercial sector more employable and competitive.

Rawat informed the House that a meeting was held on June 23, 2025 with all stakeholders — including labour unions, trade organisations and employers — to prepare the draft of the amendment Bill.

The Bill increases the daily working hours in commercial establishments from nine to 10 hours, while retaining the weekly working limit at 48 hours.

The minimum continuous working period before a half-hour break has been increased from five hours to six hours.

He said the amendments would create a conducive environment for trade and commerce, enabling workers to receive better wages and benefits.

He added that the reforms would generate more employment opportunities while also enhancing productivity and work skills.

The Minister further informed that the amendment Act raises the minimum age for apprenticeship from 12 to 14 years to ensure better protection of children’s rights.

Rawat said the Bill provides adequate safeguards for workers’ rights.

To further protect children and promote their access to education, the amendment Bill prohibits employment of children below 14 years in shops and commercial establishments, increasing the minimum age from the earlier limit of 12 years.

Additionally, adolescents aged 14 to 18 years will not be permitted to work at night in commercial establishments. Previously, the applicable age bracket was 12 to 15 years.

Rawat clarified that no changes have been made to the existing provisions regarding women working night shifts in commercial establishments.

