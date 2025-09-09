Rajasthan Assembly passes Anti-Conversion Bill; lifer for forced conversions

Jaipur, Sep 9 (IANS) The Rajasthan Assembly on Tuesday passed the Rajasthan Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2025, amid uproar by Congress MLAs, who boycotted the debate and continued protests inside the House. Soon after the bill’s passage, the proceedings were adjourned till Wednesday morning.

The state government said the bill aims to prohibit unlawful religious conversions through misrepresentation, misinformation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement, online solicitation, marriage, or the pretext of marriage, and introduces stringent penalties, including life imprisonment and fines up to a crore of rupees.

According to the provisions, properties where mass conversions take place can be confiscated or demolished after investigation, while buildings of organisations involved in such activities may be seized and demolished following an administrative inquiry.

The bill also provides that marriages undertaken solely for religious conversion shall be declared void by the court, and conversions carried out before or after such marriages will be considered unlawful, a move the government has directly linked to so-called “love jihad.”

Even voluntary conversions will require prior approval, with individuals mandated to apply to the Collector or ADM 90 days in advance, while religious leaders officiating conversions must give notice 60 days beforehand.

Public notices will be issued, objections invited, and conversions will be permitted only after hearings and clearance. Any violation will invite imprisonment of seven to ten years along with fines up to Rs 3 lakh, while organisations found guilty may face cancellation of registration and fines up to Rs 1 crore. Those receiving funds from foreign or illegal institutions for unlawful conversions will be punished with rigorous imprisonment of ten to twenty years and fines not less than Rs 20 lakh.

Individuals who convert will also have to appear before the Collector within ten days to establish their identity and provide complete details. During the debate, BJP MLA Gopal Sharma urged members who had converted to “return to their original religion,” specifically naming Congress MLAs Rafiq Khan and Kagzi (Amin Kagzi).

Meanwhile, Congress abstained from the debate altogether, choosing instead to raise slogans and protest against the government’s approach.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma defended the legislation and said that while the Constitution confers on individuals the right to profess, practice, and propagate their religion, this right cannot be construed as a collective right to proselytise.

He said that in recent times, gullible people have been converted by fraudulent or coercive means, and therefore, a law was necessary in Rajasthan, which until now had no such statute.

"The law related to the right to religious freedom already exists in various States of the country, but there is no statute on the said subject in Rajasthan. In view of the above, it was decided to enact a law to provide for the prohibition of unlawful conversion from one religion to another by misrepresentation, misinformation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage or pretext of marriage and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto," said CM.

With its passage, Rajasthan has joined other states enforcing stringent anti-conversion laws.

