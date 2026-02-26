Rajasthan Assembly nears budget passage amid Congress protest over polls, trade deal

Jaipur, Feb 26 (IANS) The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will conclude discussions on demands for grants on Thursday, with a full-day debate scheduled on allocations for the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj departments after Question Hour and Zero Hour.

After Question Hour and Zero Hour, the House will take up a day-long discussion on the demands for grants concerning the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj departments. During the debate, the Opposition Congress is likely to question the government over the delay in holding Panchayati Raj institution elections and the alleged politically driven ward reorganisation during the delimitation exercise.

The state budget is slated for passage in the Assembly on Friday, when the House will also take up the Appropriation Bill and the Finance Bill. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is scheduled to reply to the debate on the Appropriation Bill at 5 p.m.

He is expected to announce a series of measures, including fresh recruitment drives. Sources said the announcements may address district-level demands along with issues flagged by legislators during the session. Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully will speak before the Chief Minister’s reply.

A meeting of the Business Advisory Committee, chaired by the Speaker, will be held later on Thursday to decide the legislative agenda beyond Friday in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. The panel is expected to finalise the timetable for the Panchayati Raj Amendment Bill, the Municipalities Amendment Bill and the Disturbed Area Bill, which are likely to be taken up after the Holi festival.

Earlier in the day, Congress MLAs marched from their official residences to the Assembly, accusing the government of compromising national interests in the proposed trade agreement with the United States.

Raising slogans on the Assembly steps, the MLAs alleged that India’s concerns had been overlooked during the negotiations.

Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully said the proposed trade agreement would hurt domestic farmers. “Under the US pressure, agricultural and dairy products will be imported into India, which will adversely affect our farmers,” he alleged.

Besides the trade pact, they would also press the government over the delay in holding Panchayat elections, the Congress leaders said.

