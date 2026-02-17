Rajasthan Assembly erupts as BJP MLA demands cow be named state animal

Jaipur, Feb 17 (IANS) The Budget Session of the Rajasthan Assembly descended into chaos on Tuesday as a discussion on cattle issues snowballed into sharp accusations, heated exchanges, and near-physical confrontation between ruling and opposition MLAs. The controversy erupted after the opposition raised the issue of a calf’s severed head allegedly found near the Hingonia cow shelter in Jaipur.

Leader of Opposition Tika Ram Jully accused the government of failing to maintain law and order and alleged that the accused in the case was being shielded by a ruling party MLA.

His remarks brought BJP and Congress members face-to-face in the House.

The uproar initially began when Hawamahal MLA Balmukundacharya asked whether the government was considering granting the cow the status of ‘state animal’ in Rajasthan.

Animal Husbandry Minister Zoraram Kumawat responded that no such proposal was currently under consideration.

While the reply itself triggered murmurs, the atmosphere turned charged when the opposition shifted focus to the Jaipur incident, terming it a conspiracy to disturb communal harmony.

During his address, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully claimed that the accused was being protected by a BJP legislator, indirectly pointing towards Civil Lines MLA Gopal Sharma. An enraged Sharma rose to counter the allegation, declaring, “Are you taking my name? If any of my men are found involved in this matter, I will resign from the Assembly immediately.”

His statement intensified the confrontation, with members from both sides engaging in loud sloganeering. Tensions escalated further when Sharma reportedly moved towards the opposition benches.

Congress leaders Govind Singh Dotasra and Ashok Chandna also advanced towards him, leading to chaotic scenes inside the House.

Opposition MLAs waved posters related to the incident, prompting a stern response from Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani.

Objecting to the display, the Speaker remarked that the manner in which the posters were brought and waved suggested a “pre-planned attempt” to disrupt proceedings.

He instructed Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg to calm tempers and urged members to maintain the dignity of the House.

Despite repeated appeals, sharp exchanges continued, with the opposition accusing the government of politicising cow protection while failing to ensure safety even in the state capital.

The dramatic scenes marked one of the most turbulent moments of the ongoing Budget Session.

--IANS

arc/dpb