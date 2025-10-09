Rajasthan Assembly bypoll: Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa takes jibe at Naresh Meena, says 'MLAs are not born on Twitter'

Jaipur, Oct 9 (IANS) The Rajasthan Congress In-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has stirred political circles with a sharp remark aimed at party leader Naresh Meena during a press interaction on Thursday in Bikaner.

Taking a political jibe at Meena, Randhawa said, "MLAs are not born on Twitter. It was my mistake that I didn't see Naresh Meena's tweet. Had I seen it earlier, I would have gone to meet him."

In a pointed tone, Randhawa added, "I am a small man, and he is a very big leader," a comment that has since become a hot topic in Rajasthan's political discourse.

His statement was made in the presence of senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Leader of Opposition Govind Singh Dotasra.

Randhawa said that in the Congress, "Only those who are loyal to the party and capable of taking everyone along are considered for tickets."

The Congress, in a significant move, has fielded veteran leader Pramod Jain Bhaya as its candidate for the upcoming by-election in the Anta Assembly constituency in Baran district.

The decision is being viewed as both a strategic effort to regain lost ground from the 2023 Assembly poll defeat and a potential political comeback for Bhaya.

However, this has dealt a major political setback to Naresh Meena, who was hoping for a party ticket by the Congress.

Now Meena has announced to contest the by-election as an Independent candidate, further intensifying the political contest.

Earlier on October 7, Naresh Meena made a post addressed to Rahul Gandhi demanding ticket for the Anta bypoll.

He said, "Rahul ji, In 2000, my father served as the Block President of the Congress in Baran."

"In 2002, I contested and won the Rajasthan University Student Union General Secretary election on an NSUI ticket -- a historic victory. In 2023, I sought a ticket from the Congress for the Chhabra Assembly seat. When denied, I contested as an Independent and secured 45,000 votes. In 2024, I again sought a ticket -- this time from Dausa Lok Sabha -- and was overlooked. In the 2024 Deoli-Uniara by-election, I requested a Congress ticket, but it was given to a former BJP leader. I contested as an Independent candidate, came second with 60,000 votes, and the Congress candidate lost their deposit. Now, for the 2025 Anta Assembly by-election, I am once again seeking a Congress ticket. Every time, the party has given the ticket to someone from a caste that doesn't even constitute one per cent of the people of Anta -- someone like Pramod Jain Bhaya, whose actions have deeply damaged the Congress in the entire Kota division. Respected Rahul ji, I sincerely hope you will take my contribution and public support into account and give me a fair chance this time."

He concluded by saying, "Sincerely, Naresh Meena #AntaByElection #Congress #Rajasthan."

The Anta Assembly seat became vacant following the conviction of sitting MLA Kanwarlal Meena.

He surrendered at the Manohar Thana court and filed a mercy petition to the Governor seeking pardon.

However, the petition remains pending due to legal complications.

With the by-election now officially announced, both the BJP and Congress see it as a critical battleground.

The BJP aims to retain the seat and strengthen its foothold in Rajasthan, while the Congress hopes to reclaim lost ground and send a strong message ahead of future elections.

--IANS

arc/khz