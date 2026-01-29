Rajasthan Assembly: BJP MLA raises issue of loudspeakers on mosques

Jaipur, Jan 29 (IANS) The issue of noise pollution caused by loudspeakers installed on mosques in Jaipur city was raised in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on Thursday, triggering discussion during the Zero Hour. BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya highlighted the impact of high-volume loudspeakers on students, senior citizens, and patients, and called for strict enforcement of sound limits.

Raising the matter under Rule 295 during Zero Hour, Acharya said that loudspeakers on several mosques in Jaipur operate at very high volumes, with noise beginning as early as 4 am.

He said this early-morning noise disrupts the studies of school-going children and adversely affects elderly people and those suffering from illnesses.

“The excessive sound from loudspeakers disturbs sleep and mental peace, which amounts to a violation of citizens’ rights,” the MLA told the House.

He stressed that continuous noise pollution has serious health implications and affects daily life, particularly in densely populated residential areas.

He also claimed that when local residents requested that the volume of loudspeakers be reduced, they were allegedly met with aggressive and confrontational behaviour by those responsible for operating the sound systems.

He urged the state government to intervene to prevent such situations and ensure that sound-related regulations are followed uniformly at all religious places.

Calling for immediate administrative action, the BJP MLA demanded that the government regulate and control the volume of loudspeakers installed at religious places and strictly implement permissible sound limits as prescribed under existing laws.

He said the issue should be addressed from the perspective of public health and civic rights, rather than being allowed to escalate into social tension.

The issue drew attention in the House as part of broader concerns over noise pollution in urban areas, particularly during early morning and late-night hours.

