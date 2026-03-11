Rajasthan Assembly adjourned sine die, House functioned for 184 hours across 24 sittings

Jaipur, March 11 (IANS) The fifth session of the 16th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on Tuesday at 6.06 p.m, Speaker Vasudev Devnani announced this on Wednesday morning. Reviewing the session, Devnani said the Assembly held 24 sittings, during which discussions and legislative business continued for about 184 hours.

The Speaker said extensive discussions were held on the Motion of Thanks on the Governor’s Address.

Members of the BJP participated in the debate for 13 hours, 14 minutes, while the Congress spoke for 10 hours, 52 minutes. Legislators from other parties contributed 1 hour and 37 minutes.

During the general discussion on the Budget Estimates for 2026-27, BJP members spoke for 9 hours 42 minutes, Congress members for 8 hours 19 minutes, and other parties for 1 hour 21 minutes.

On the Demands for Grants, BJP legislators participated for 36 hours 56 minutes, Congress members for 21 hours 26 minutes, and other parties for 4 hours 25 minutes.

Devnani said the Assembly received 8,919 questions during the session. These included 4,311 starred questions, 4,603 unstarred questions, and five short-notice questions.

Of the starred questions, 440 were listed, and 232 were answered orally in the House. A total of 451 unstarred questions were also listed.

He noted that during the past four sessions of the 16th Assembly, the state government responded to 22,074 out of 22,735 questions, achieving a response rate of about 97 per cent, which he described as a record for the Assembly. Under Rule 50, notices for 371 adjournment motions were received. Of these, 84 were admitted for discussion, and 77 members presented their views.

Under Rule 295, 339 notices for special mentions were received, out of which 309 were either read out in the House or deemed to have been read. The Assembly also received 850 calling-attention notices, of which 33 were listed on the House agenda. A total of 10 bills were introduced and passed during the session. The House received 171 amendment proposals, of which 17 were ruled inadmissible, and 154 were accepted.

The Assembly held a four-day general discussion on the 2026–27 Budget, with 84 MLAs participating. Out of 64 demands for grants, 16 were discussed over eight days. A total of 3,935 cut motions were submitted, of which 3,599 were presented in the House.

Devnani said the Assembly received 226 petitions, of which 52 were presented in the House. In addition, 37 reports of various committees were tabled during the session.

On the conclusion of the session, Devnani thanked all legislators for their cooperation in ensuring the smooth functioning of the House. He also acknowledged the support of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, Government Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg, and Opposition Chief Whip Rafiq Khan.

The Speaker also expressed gratitude to officials of the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, the state administration, the police department for security arrangements, and media representatives for ensuring wide coverage of the House proceedings.

--IANS

arc/skp