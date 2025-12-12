Rajasthan: ASI arrested by ACB for accepting bribe in Beawar district

Jaipur, Dec 12 (IANS) In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan on Friday arrested ASI Bhagaram, in-charge of the Pipaliya Kala Police Post (Raipur Police Station, Beawar District), while accepting a bribe of Rs 100,000.

The arrest comes after a complaint was lodged with the ACB alleging that ASI Bhagaram was harassing the complainant’s father and demanding a bribe in exchange for filing an FIR related to a case registered at Raipur Police Station.

Acting promptly on the complaint, the ACB Pali II Unit, under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav (ACB Range, Jodhpur), and Additional Superintendent of Police, Khiv Singh (in-charge, ACB Pali II), conducted a trap operation to apprehend the accused.

According to ACB Director General Govind Gupta, ASI Bhagaram had initially demanded a bribe of Rs 200,000 and had agreed to accept Rs 121,000.

He said that during the operation conducted on December 12, 2025, he was caught red-handed accepting Rs 100,000.

“The operation reflects the bureau’s commitment to rooting out corruption at all levels of the police department,” he said.

He said that the ACB, under the supervision of Additional Director General Smita Srivastava, is currently interrogating the accused, adding that further legal proceedings are underway, and a case is being registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He added that the investigations are ongoing to uncover any additional misconduct and ensure accountability.

The ACB emphasised that such operations demonstrate the bureau’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and its resolve to uphold transparency and integrity within government institutions.

“This arrest sends a clear message that corrupt practices will not be tolerated, and any public servant engaging in such activities will be dealt with strictly under the law,” Gupta stated.

He claimed that the Anti-Corruption Bureau continues to encourage citizens to report instances of corruption and assured that complaints will be acted upon swiftly and discreetly to ensure justice.

--IANS

arc/dan