Rajasthan announces Rs 1,717-cr upgrade for Gang Canal as CM Sharma recalls historical legacy

Jaipur, Dec 5 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, addressing the Gang Canal Centenary Celebrations at Sadhuwali in Sri Ganganagar on Friday, said that the completion of 100 years of the historic Gang Canal is a proud moment for Rajasthan while underlining that the government's farmer-focused policies and development-driven approach lay the foundation for a prosperous future.

Recalling the legacy of Maharaja Ganga Singh Ji, who laid the foundation stone of the Gang Canal on December 5, 1925 with the vision to turn the desert green, the Chief Minister said his foresight transformed barren stretches into one of India's key food-producing belts.

Carrying this legacy forward, the state government has announced projects worth Rs 1,717 crore for the rejuvenation and modernisation of the Gang Canal system.

The plan includes Rs 647 crore for reconstruction of the Firozpur Feeder to ensure stable and regular water supply, Rs 300 crore for rejuvenating the Bikaner Canal benefiting lakhs of farmers, and Rs 695 crore for automating irrigation across 3.14 lakh hectares under the Gang Canal system. The automation will enable scientific water distribution and real-time monitoring.

In addition, damaged canals and channels will be repaired at a cost of Rs 75 crore. The Chief Minister said the strengthening of the canal network reflects the state's commitment to long-term irrigation security, agricultural growth, youth empowerment and sustainable development. Farmers’ welfare, he said, remains central to government policy with a priority focus on irrigation, power supply, crop insurance, cost efficiency and adoption of modern technologies.

He noted that nearly Rs 5,000 crore has been allocated in the past two years for expanding and reinforcing the canal system. Of this, work worth Rs 1,400 crore is underway, tenders have been issued for projects worth Rs 3,265 crore, and another Rs 3,400 crore has been earmarked for renovating IGNP canals and constructing lined channels.

The Ram Jal Setu Link Project has begun, and preparation of the DPR for the Yamuna water agreement is underway. A Chief Minister’s Irrigation Task Force has also been formed for timely implementation of irrigation projects.

The Chief Minister said the Kisan Samman Nidhi amount has been raised to Rs 9,000 and will be increased to Rs 12,000 in phases. Over Rs 10,000 crore has been transferred directly to more than 76 lakh farmers.

The government has provided over Rs 44,000 crore in interest-free short-term crop loans, procured 33 lakh metric tonnes of wheat at MSP, and given a bonus of more than Rs 450 crore — Rs 125 per quintal last year and Rs 150 this year.

He highlighted the progress under the PM-KUSUM Yojana, saying Rajasthan ranks first in KUSUM-A and third in KUSUM-C, and farmers in 22 districts already receive daytime power for agriculture. Sri Ganganagar farmers will soon be added to the list. He also announced a Rs 15 per quintal increase in the sugarcane support price.

CM Sharma shared updates on regional development works, including Rs 185 crore for repairs under the Kanwarsain Lift Canal and Rs 60 crore for additional infrastructure. He said the "double-engine government" at the state and Centre is ensuring long-term agricultural security and economic empowerment for farmers.

