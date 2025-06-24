Rajasthan and Haryana CMs discuss Bhiwadi drainage, Yamuna water-sharing

Jaipur, June 24 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Haryana CM Nayab Saini to address key inter-state issues, primarily focusing on the water drainage problem in Bhiwadi and the Yamuna water-sharing agreement, CMO officials told IANS.

During the talks, both leaders discussed the long-standing issue of rainwater drainage in Bhiwadi, a city where the natural topography channels excess water towards Haryana, often causing severe issues during the monsoon season. The two sides are now moving toward a mutually agreeable and permanent solution to the problem.

A noteworthy point is that the Rajasthan government has implemented robust systems to ensure the complete purification of industrial water, particularly in the Bhiwadi region, and these measures are being strictly enforced.

The chief minister's office (CMO) officials confirmed that a solution to the problem of water drainage in Bhiwadi has been finalised, and hence, there was an elaborate discussion on Bhiwadi water drainage in the talks. The geographical structure of Bhiwadi is such that the natural flow of water is towards Haryana. The problem increases during the rainy season.

An undisputed solution to the problem has been found, they added.

The special thing is that the Rajasthan government has made arrangements for the complete purification of industrial water. This is being strictly followed, said officials.

The conversation between the two Chief Ministers also touched upon the historic Yamuna water-sharing agreement, on which significant progress has been made.

A joint Detailed Project Report (DPR) is currently being prepared. Both states have agreed to commence the ground alignment survey for the interstate water pipeline this month, signalling a major step forward in regional water cooperation.

"Great progress is being made on the historic agreement on Yamuna water. Now, a detailed project report is being prepared jointly. Actual ground alignment survey for the pipeline will be started by Haryana and Rajasthan this month, said officials.

Officials said that these critical issues formed the core of the discussions between the two chief ministers, reflecting a commitment to regional coordination and sustainable water management.

