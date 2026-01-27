Rajasthan: ACB arrests officer while accepting Rs 20,000 bribe in Bundi

Jaipur, Jan 27 (IANS) Acting on the directions of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Headquarters, the ACB unit, Bundi, on Tuesday, conducted a successful trap operation and arrested Devraj Meena, Progress Extension Officer, Hindoli Panchayat Samiti, Bundi district, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000.

Director General of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Govind Gupta, informed that a complaint was received at the ACB outpost, Bundi, alleging that Devraj Meena, in connivance with Piyush Kumar Jain, Development Officer, Hindoli Panchayat Samiti, was demanding a bribe of Rs 35,000 from the complainant for inspecting Badgaon Gram Panchayat.

During the operation, the accused Devraj Meena was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 20,000 as part of the demanded bribe from the complainant, allegedly on behalf of Development Officer Piyush Kumar Jain. The bribe amount was recovered from the rack of the table placed in front of the accused’s chair in his office.

The second accused, Piyush Kumar Jain, Development Officer, fled from his office upon sensing the trap operation. Under the supervision of Shri Satyendra Kumar, Inspector General of Police, ACB, further interrogation of the arrested accused is underway.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act will be registered, and further investigation is in progress. The Anti-Corruption Bureau reiterated its commitment to taking strict action against corruption and urged citizens to report any demand for bribes.

Earlier on Friday last week, the Anti-Corruption Bureau Intelligence Unit, Udaipur, filed a charge sheet against Rajendra Prasad, the then Duty Officer of Excise Police Station, Salumber, in a bribery case.

The accused misused his official position and authority by demanding a bribe of Rs 2,000 per month from the complainant for permitting the complainant’s daughter’s licensed liquor shop to operate without obstruction, harassment or inspections during the period January 2023 to March 2023, amounting to a total bribe of Rs 6,000.

A trap operation was conducted on March 31, 2023, during which the accused demanded and accepted the bribe amount of Rs 6,000 from the complainant. Following the operation, Case No. 73/2023 was registered against the accused.

Upon completion of the investigation, the allegations of corruption against Rajendra Prasad were found to be substantiated. Prosecution sanction was duly obtained from the Excise Commissioner, Excise Department, Rajasthan, Udaipur.

As the offences under Sections 7 and 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) and Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code were established during the investigation, and in compliance with the directions of the Bureau Headquarters, the ACB Intelligence Unit, Udaipur, today filed the charge sheet before the Hon’ble Special Judge, Prevention of Corruption Act, Court No. 01, Udaipur.

