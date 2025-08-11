Rajasthan: 70 women secured govt jobs with fake divorce papers; SOG begins probe

Jaipur, August 11 (IANS) The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG), on Monday, unearthed a major recruitment scam in which 70 women secured government jobs by submitting fake divorce documents.

SOG Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Paris Deshmukh, confirmed that a case of forging divorce certificates has come to light, and around 70 complaints have already been received.

"Action will be taken against all those found guilty after investigation," he said, adding that the number of accused could rise as inquiries progress.

In a related development, two FIRs have been registered against 121 people, who obtained government jobs using forged documents.

One FIR names 72 individuals, while the other lists 49.

The SOG has also written to the Education Department, urging departmental action against these individuals.

Last year, the Rajasthan government directed all departments to verify the credentials of employees appointed between 2019 and 2024, cross-checking their educational qualifications, application forms, photographs, and signatures.

Following these orders, the Bikaner Directorate of Elementary Education formed four-member investigation committees at the divisional level.

These committees examined recruitment records from divisions, including Bikaner, Churu, Jaipur, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, Bharatpur, and Pali.

Their findings revealed serious irregularities in the appointment of 121 teachers, leading to the registration of two FIRs and the launch of an SOG investigation.

DIG Deshmukh said the SOG helpline continues to receive information on recruitment irregularities.

Based on these inputs, Rajasthan Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant was requested to initiate departmental-level probes, after which all departments began parallel investigations.

The Directorate of Elementary Education also conducted its own probe into appointments made through the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) in 2018 and 2022.

This investigation identified around 123 teachers suspected of obtaining jobs through fraudulent means.

The details were forwarded to the SOG, which has registered two separate cases in this regard.

The SOG is now pursuing all leads, including forged marital status documents, fake educational certificates, and other fraudulent submissions used to bypass eligibility norms.

Officials say more arrests are likely as the scope of the scam becomes clearer.

