Raja Raghuvanshi murder: Key info received from Indore-based bizman, says Meghalaya Police

Shillong, June 25 (IANS) The Meghalaya Police has got some key information regarding Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder after an Indore-based businessman was taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), officials said on Wednesday.

The Meghalaya Police SIT on Monday arrested one Lokendra Singh Tomar, who is said to be the owner of the flat where Raja's wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, stayed between May 25 and June 7 after returning to Indore.

Police have named Tomar as an accused in aiding the destruction and concealment of critical evidence in the case.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police V. Syiem had earlier confirmed that Tomar was wanted in connection with the case.

Tomar, however, has denied any involvement in the case. Speaking to reporters while being escorted by the police, he said, “I am aware of the allegations. I had rented out my flat in Indore. I do not know anyone related to this case. The box being mentioned was not in my possession. Nothing has been recovered from me. I only used to talk to James.”

A senior official of the SIT said, “Prime accused Sonam allegedly hid a box containing vital evidence at Tomar’s Indore flat after the murder. The SIT has already arrested property dealer Silome James from Dewas and security guard Balla Ahirwar from Ashok Nagar for their alleged roles in helping conceal the box. Both men are suspected of having assisted Sonam during her escape.”

On Sunday, Meghalaya Police arrested property dealer James, who is a tenant of a building in Indore’s Heera Bagh Colony, where Sonam Raghuvanshi had stayed after returning from Meghalaya following the murder, and Balla Ahirwar, a security guard of the building.

They were arrested for allegedly helping Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, in disposing of evidence.

James was arrested at the Bhonrasa toll plaza in Dewas district around 7.30 P.M. on June 21 while trying to flee to Bhopal. Following this, he was brought to Indore and taken to the spot where he allegedly burnt a box belonging to Sonam that contained multiple items, including jewellery, a laptop, and a firearm allegedly owned by Kushwaha.

The security guard, Balla Ahirwar, who had fled to his native village, was also arrested in the Ashok Nagar district of Madhya Pradesh.

The three alleged contract killers are already in jail in Meghalaya.

Sonam and Raja got married on May 11. They left for their honeymoon in Meghalaya on May 20 and were reported missing on May 23 from Sohra town in East Khasi Hills district.

Raja’s decomposed body was found in a deep gorge on June 2, while his wife, earlier believed to be missing, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur on June 9.

