Raj Thackeray urges MNS workers not to throng Shivtirth on his birthday

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in a letter to party workers and well-wishers told them not to throng his residence Shivtirth at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park, Dadar to wish him on his birthday on June 14, as he would be out of Mumbai with his family.

Instead, he instructed party workers to celebrate his birthday by doing good work for the people, while assuring them that he will soon come to meet them.

"It is not possible to meet you on June 14, which is of course my birthday, because on this day I am going out of Mumbai with my family. The question may arise in your mind or others that why I won't celebrate my birthday? Is there any special reason? But I sincerely tell you that there is actually no particular reason. Therefore, do not read too much into it. I will not be able to meet you on June 14," said Raj Thackeray in his letter to the party workers.

He further said, "For the past several decades, you all have come from every corner of Maharashtra on my birthday. I don't get to talk to you that day, but seeing you and meeting many of you is energising. If I have earned anything in life, it is your immense love. And for this love I have been indebted to you all my life and will continue to be so.”

He added, “Together, let us strive to build a prosperous Maharashtra.”

Raj Thackeray has been hogging headlines amid talks of an alliance with his estranged cousin brother Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) during the upcoming elections to the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation.

Interestingly, Uddhav Thackeray last week said, “Whatever Maharashtra has in mind will happen.”

Although he declined to divulge further details, Uddhav Thackeray added that he will not give any indication now but will give the news in a few days.

“I told you in just one sentence, we are looking into all the nuances in this regard. Also, I will not just give you a message but direct news. There is no confusion in the minds of my Shiv Sainiks. Therefore, what I am saying is that rather than giving messages, we will give whatever news we want to give," said Uddhav Thackeray in his comment.

Uddhav Thackeray’s statement came after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Sanjay Raut told reporters that “Perhaps there had been a phone call between the two (Raj and Uddhav) regarding an alliance.”

--IANS

