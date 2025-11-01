Raj Kumar Arora takes charge as Financial Advisor of Defence Services

New Delhi: Raj Kumar Arora, a 1990-batch officer of the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS), assumed the charge of Financial Advisor, Defence Services, on Saturday, an official said.

In a related development, Vishvajit Sahay, a 1990-batch officer of the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS), assumed charge as the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), said the official in a statement.

Arora, the new Financial Advisor, Defence Services, has vast experience in the areas of defence acquisition, financial policy, accounting, audit, budgeting and personnel management.

Prior to his present appointment, he was serving as the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA). He has earlier held several important positions in the Government of India, including Additional Secretary in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Finance Manager (Air) in the Acquisition Wing of the Ministry of Defence, and Director in the Ministry of Finance.

He also served as Member (Finance) in the erstwhile Ordnance Factory Board and as Integrated Financial Advisor in various Commands and field offices of the Defence Accounts Department.

Sahay, an alumnus of St. Stephen’s College, University of Delhi, brings over three decades of experience in defence finance and public administration, said the statement.

He has served in several key positions in the Government of India, including Additional Secretary and Financial Adviser, Department of Science and Technology; Joint Secretary, Department of Heavy Industry; and Finance Manager (Acquisition Wing), Ministry of Defence. Within the Defence Accounts Department, he has held pivotal assignments such as Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pensions), Prayagraj; Joint CGDA; and Special CGDA.

Sahay has also represented India at international training forums, including Cambridge University, UK, and the George C. Marshall European Centre for Security Studies, Germany.

In another development in the Indian Navy, Vice Admiral Gurcharan Singh, AVSM, NM, assumed charge as the Chief of Personnel of the Indian Navy and Vice Admiral B Sivakumar, AVSM, VSM, assumed charge as the 40th Chief of Materiel on Saturday.

