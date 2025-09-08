Raj Guv Haribhau Bagade meets President, PM Modi and Union Minister in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade held a series of high-level courtesy meetings with the country’s top leadership during his visit to the national capital on Monday.

The Governor met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi. The meeting was shared through the official X handle of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), which also released two photographs of the interaction. While details of the conversation were not officially disclosed, the meeting was described as part of the Governor’s ongoing engagement with the central leadership.

Governor Bagade, in fact, also paid a courtesy call to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. During the meeting, the Governor and the President held discussions on various issues concerning Rajasthan.

Officials said that the conversation touched upon matters related to the state’s development and welfare initiatives, though no specific agenda was shared publicly. The meeting highlighted the Governor’s role as a bridge between the state and the Centre, ensuring coordination on key matters.

The Governor also met Union Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal. Their meeting focused on issues of national as well as state importance. On this occasion, Governor Bagade presented the Minister with a copy of the book “Abhyudaya Ki Or”, a publication brought out to mark the completion of his one-year tenure as the Governor of Rajasthan. The gesture was symbolic of his commitment to documenting and sharing the work undertaken during his tenure in office.

All three meetings -- with the Prime Minister, the President, and the Union Minister -- were described as courtesy calls, reflecting the Governor’s intent to maintain regular dialogue with the central leadership.

These interactions also underscored the importance of close cooperation between the Union and the state in addressing governance challenges and advancing development priorities, officials added.

Governor Bagade’s visit to the national capital comes at a time when Rajasthan is preparing for significant initiatives in governance, social welfare, and infrastructure, and his consultations with the country’s top leaders are seen as a step toward strengthening coordination on these fronts.

