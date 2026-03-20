Raj Guv calls for adoption of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan aur Jai Anusandhan' mantra

Jaipur, March 20 (IANS) Rajasthan Governor and Chancellor Haribhau Bagde stated on Friday that a convocation is not merely an occasion for awarding degrees, but a significant milestone marking students’ transition into a new phase of life.

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He noted that in the Indian tradition, convocation was known as 'Samavartan Sanskar (graduation rite)', a ceremony that instilled in students the ethos of dedicating their lives to the service of society.

Addressing the 7th Convocation Ceremony of Agricultural University, Jodhpur, on Friday, the Governor emphasised that students bear the responsibility of carrying the light of knowledge gained at the university to every section of society.

He urged them to use their education for national and social development, set clear goals, and strive continuously to achieve them.

Describing education as the “illuminated path of life,” he remarked that it empowers individuals not only to enlighten themselves but also to contribute meaningfully to society and the world.

Highlighting the importance of agriculture, the Governor said it forms the backbone of the Indian economy, with a large section of the population dependent on it.

He expressed confidence that the university would promote innovation-driven research in agriculture and technology, encouraging advanced farming practices suited to local climatic conditions.

Stressing the importance of modern technologies, he said the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), drones, and robotics has become essential to address emerging challenges in agriculture.

He advocated for the responsible use of AI to boost productivity and enhance farmers’ incomes.

Calling for the adoption of the mantra “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, aur Jai Anusandhan,” he underscored the need to prioritise research and innovation for sustainable agricultural growth.

The Governor also emphasised the importance of natural farming, noting that excessive use of chemical fertilisers is harming soil health. He called for wider adoption of natural farming practices and greater awareness about their benefits.

Stressing the urgency of water conservation, he said, “saving water is equivalent to producing it.” He added that a sustainable agricultural system can only be achieved through the integration of traditional knowledge, farmers’ practical experience, and modern scientific advancements.

Referring to India’s rich agricultural heritage — from the Indus Valley Civilization to Vedic traditions — he said agriculture has always been central to the country’s cultural and social fabric, not merely an economic activity.

The Governor congratulated the university for receiving an ‘A’ grade from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). He praised its achievements, including the development of improved crop varieties, establishment of an agricultural machinery testing centre, conservation of indigenous millet varieties, and innovations such as a henna harvesting machine. Noting the growing global importance of millets, he called for enhanced efforts in this sector.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in his address, described convocation as a defining moment in a student’s life — an occasion to take a pledge for the future.

He said the ceremony reflects years of hard work, guided by teachers and supported by the sacrifices of parents.

He urged students to use their knowledge to fulfill their responsibilities toward the nation.

On the occasion, the Governor inaugurated hostels for the College of Dairy and Food Technology and the College of Technology and Agricultural Engineering at Sawant Kuwa (Bawadi).

He also released several university publications. A total of 403 students were awarded degrees during the ceremony, while 15 students received gold medals for their outstanding academic performance.

--IANS

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