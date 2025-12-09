Raj govt to celebrate Non-Resident Rajasthani Day tomorrow

Jaipur, Dec 9 (IANS) The ‘Non-resident Rajasthani Day’ event, being organised on the initiative of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, will bring together non-resident Rajasthanis living in India and across the world.

More than 8,700 participants have registered for the event.

The ground-breaking ceremony for investment proposals worth Rs 1 lakh crore will take place at the Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) on December 10.

The Overseas Rajasthani Policy, along with new investment promotion policies, will also be unveiled. The one-day event will begin at 10 AM with the inaugural session. It will be followed by an interaction with the overseas Rajasthani community and sectoral sessions on industry, energy, water resources, mining, education, tourism, and health.

Experts will discuss Rajasthan’s evolving industrial landscape and new avenues of collaboration. The Pravasi Rajasthani Samman will be awarded to distinguished non-resident Rajasthanis for their exceptional contributions.

The evening will feature a vibrant cultural program highlighting Rajasthani heritage. Representatives from 26 Rajasthan Chapters will participate—12 international chapters including Munich (Germany), Nairobi (Kenya), Dubai (UAE), Singapore, Doha (Qatar), Tokyo (Japan), Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Melbourne (Australia), Kampala (Uganda), Kathmandu (Nepal), London (UK), and New York (USA). The 14 domestic chapters include Delhi, Ranchi, Guwahati, Pune, Bhubaneswar, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Surat, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, and Coimbatore.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, the state government is working systematically to convert investment proposals into action.

A total of Rs 35 lakh crore worth of investment agreements were signed under Rising Rajasthan, of which Rs 7 lakh crore MoUs have already materialised.

With the ground-breaking of Rs 1 lakh crore worth of projects on December 10, the total implemented investment will reach Rs 8 lakh crore.

More than 10 new policies, including the NRI Rajasthani Policy, will be launched to further position Rajasthan as a leading global investment destination.

A thematic exhibition titled ‘Progressive Path’ will be set up at the venue to showcase Rajasthan’s development journey. Display panels and video presentations will highlight key achievements of the state government.

The exhibition aims to help NRIs understand the state’s progress as they reconnect with their roots and the vision of ‘Growing Rajasthan – Our Rajasthan’.

Several new initiatives have been launched to enhance communication and cooperation with the Rajasthani diaspora. These include the declaration of Pravasi Rajasthani Day, the creation of a dedicated department for diaspora welfare, and the implementation of the Pravasi Rajasthani Policy.

A single-point contact system has been established for migrant families in every district, with the Additional District Collector designated as the nodal officer to address their concerns.

The event will be attended by Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Minister of Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupendra Yadav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary, Industry and Commerce Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Rathore, as well as other ministers and public representatives. Prominent industrialists.

Chief Minister Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma had first announced during the Pravasi Rajasthani Conclave at the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit that December 10 would be observed annually as Pravasi Rajasthani Day.

This year marks the first celebration of this initiative. Pre-events have already been organised in Hyderabad, Surat, and Kolkata, along with a dedicated tourism pre-meet.

