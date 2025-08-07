Raj govt approves training tour for 100 farmers to four foreign nations

Jaipur, Aug 7 (IANS) In a major step toward modernising agriculture and enhancing the capacity of farmers, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, on Thursday, approved an overseas exposure tour and training programme for 100 farmers of the state under the Knowledge Enhancement Programme.

Under this initiative, selected farmers -- associated with the Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) -- will visit the Netherlands, Australia, New Zealand, and Brazil to gain hands-on experience and exposure to innovative agricultural techniques and global best practices.

The international study tour will be conducted in batches between November 2025 and March 2026, with each batch participating in a seven-day training and exposure visit.

The Chief Minister's approval reflects the state government's continued commitment to farmer welfare and sustainable agricultural development.

The tour aims to empower farmers with practical knowledge that can enhance crop productivity, improve resource efficiency, and introduce high-value farming methods, officials said.

The Rajasthan government has taken several unprecedented initiatives in recent times for the economic upliftment of farmers.

The Knowledge Enhancement Programme is expected to be a significant milestone in this direction.

During the visit, farmers will not only learn about advanced crop production techniques but will also study the working models of successful agricultural cooperatives in these countries, many of which operate on structures similar to India's FPOs.

This initiative is poised to build a new generation of agri-leaders and innovators in Rajasthan who can bring back knowledge, share it with peers, and contribute meaningfully to the state's agricultural transformation, officials added.

--IANS

