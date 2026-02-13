Raj govt announces ban on cutting of Khejri trees, assures Tree Protection Law

Jaipur, Feb 13 (IANS) After 11 days of continuous protest and mounting public pressure, the Rajasthan government has announced a statewide ban on the felling of Khejri trees. The government has also assured that a comprehensive Tree Protection Law will be introduced during the ongoing Budget Session.

Following the announcement, the Save Environment Mahapadav protest at the Bikaner District Collectorate was suspended late Thursday night.

A delegation comprising Minister of State K.K. Bishnoi, BJP State Vice President Biharilal Bishnoi, Phalodi MLA Pachchharam Vishnoi, and Animal Welfare Board Chairman Jaswant Singh Bishnoi reached Bikaner late at night on Thursday and presented the official order issued by Revenue Department Secretary Dr Jogaram.

The order directs all District Collectors to strictly prohibit cutting of the Khejri tree in the state until the proposed law comes into force.

Swami Sachchidanand, who was leading the protest, announced the suspension of the agitation around 11 p.m., welcoming the government’s decision but warning that the movement would resume if the law contained loopholes or failed to reflect public sentiment.

The announcement was greeted with slogans and celebrations at the protest site. Several saints and community leaders, including Parasram Bishnoi, Ramgopal Bishnoi, and Swami Bhagirath Shastri, addressed the gathering.

BJP State Vice President Biharilal Bishnoi said the government had respected the long-standing environmental struggle and issued strict instructions to prevent the felling of Khejri trees. He said the movement had revived the centuries-old message of environmental conservation inspired by Amrita Devi Bishnoi. He also noted that saints, women, youth, and elderly citizens participated in the hunger strike, pushing the government to act.

The saint community stated that the protest has only been suspended, not ended. If the upcoming Tree Protection Law is weak or fails to safeguard Khejri trees effectively, the agitation will be intensified.

Earlier, BJP State President and Rajya Sabha MP Madan Rathore raised the issue of desert vegetation conservation in the Rajya Sabha, highlighting the need to protect native species such as Khejri, Neem, Rohida, and Peepal.

He also called for the phased removal of invasive Juliflora, which he said is damaging biodiversity, pasturelands, and groundwater levels in arid regions.

Rathore urged conservation efforts through schools, panchayats, voluntary organisations, and government schemes, stressing that indigenous desert flora plays a crucial role in sustaining Rajasthan’s fragile ecosystem.

