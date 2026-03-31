Raj extends daytime power supply to farmers in 24 districts; adds Dausa, Karauli

Jaipur, March 31 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday announced the extension of daytime electricity supply for agricultural consumers to Dausa and Karauli, taking the total number of covered districts in the state to 24.

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Under the state government’s initiative, farmers are being provided electricity for irrigation in two daytime slots, reducing dependence on night-time supply.

The programme aims to cover all 50 districts of Rajasthan in a phased manner by 2027, as outlined in the 2024–25 revised budget.

So far, farmers in 22 districts were receiving daytime power supply. With the inclusion of Dausa and Karauli — both under Jaipur Discom — the reach has now expanded further to touch 24.

At present, farmers under the Jaipur Discom are receiving daytime electricity supply in Dholpur, Bundi, Kota, Jhalawar, Jaipur, Deeg, Bharatpur, and now Dausa and Karauli.

Similarly, under the Ajmer Discom, 12 districts namely Ajmer, Beawar, Bhilwara, Didwana-Kuchaman, Udaipur, Salumbar, Rajsamand, Banswara, Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Chittorgarh, and Dungarpur are covered, while under the Jodhpur Discom, the facility is available in Jalore, Sirohi, and Pali.

To support this initiative, power infrastructure in Dausa and Karauli has been significantly strengthened.

In Dausa, 18 new 33 kV substations have been established, and transformer capacity across 47 substations has been enhanced by 128.95 MVA.

In Karauli, 6 new 33 kV substations have been set up, with capacity increased by 49.45 MVA across 15 substations.

Additionally, 17 solar power plants with a combined capacity of 32 MW have been installed across both districts under the PM-KUSUM scheme.

The initiative will benefit 52,460 farmers in Dausa and 35,341 in Karauli, ensuring reliable daytime power for irrigation.

The move is expected to ease the burden on farmers by eliminating the need for night-time irrigation, particularly during harsh weather conditions, while also reducing risks from wildlife and improving overall quality of life.

--IANS

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