Raj cops initiate probe into anti-PM statements made by Aiyar in Jaipur

Jaipur, March 16 (IANS) Rajasthan Police on Monday registered a case and initiated an investigation over allegedly objectionable remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public event held on Saturday on the premises of Kanodia College. Meanwhile, the BJP also staged protests in response to a statement allegedly made by Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar at the college.

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The complainant, Babulal Tanwar (a resident of Paldi Meena), has alleged that during the event, Aiyar used indecent and derogatory language directed at the Prime Minister. According to the complaint, the remarks were deliberately made with the intent to incite social discord and hurt public sentiments, and were later circulated on social media.

Tanwar has further alleged that there was a conspiracy involving the party’s national and state-level office-bearers behind the statement.

Considering the seriousness of the allegations, the police are currently analysing the available evidence.

"Aiyar has made an attempt to disturb communal harmony with his derogatory comments made against PM Modi in Kanodia College," says the report.

The BJP State General Secretary, Shravan Singh Bagdi, speaking to IANS said that the use of derogatory language against the Prime Minister constitutes an insult to the entire nation. He asserted that Mani Shankar Aiyar must issue a public apology and remarked that derogatory comments directed at PM Modi run contrary to democratic values.

A large number of BJP workers were present during the protest, including BJP State Secretary Ajit Madhan, Office Secretary Mukesh Pareek, former MP Ramcharan Bohra, former Chairperson of the Women’s Commission Suman Sharma, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha State President Shankar Gora, and Jaipur City District President Amit Goyal.

Earlier, Mani Shankar Aiyar dismissed the allegation that he had made casteist remarks against PM Modi, asserting his remarks were misinterpreted and projected in a way that suggested that he was referring to PM Modi’s caste.

The bureaucrat-turned politician also said he is called the “child of Macaulay” for speaking English and questioned whether PM Modi knows Tamil.

--IANS

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