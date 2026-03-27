Raj CM Sharma praises Centre’s fuel duty cut, calls it ‘protective shield’ for nation

Jaipur, March 27 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday lauded the Centre’s decision to sharply reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel, calling it a major relief measure for citizens amid global uncertainties.

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Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, CM Sharma said the move reflects decisive governance in challenging times.

“In this era of global challenges, the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is proving to be a protective shield for the country,” he said on his X handle.

The Chief Minister welcomed the reduction in central excise duty on petrol from Rs 13 to Rs 3 per litre and on diesel from Rs 10 to zero, terming it a “highly commendable” step.

“This sensitive decision will provide economic strength to millions of families across the country and shield them from the uncertainties of global fluctuations,” CM Sharma stated.

Amid concerns over fuel supply and price volatility, the Chief Minister urged people to remain calm and avoid misinformation. “I appeal to all citizens to stay away from rumours and come together to contribute to the progress of the state and the nation,” he said.

The statement comes at a time when fuel prices and supply concerns are under focus due to ongoing global developments, with the Centre’s move expected to ease inflationary pressure and provide relief to consumers.

It needs to be mentioned here that the Centre has cut excise duty on petrol and diesel. The government has reduced special additional excise duty on petrol to Rs 3 per litre and eliminated it on diesel, resulting in a Rs 10 reduction in taxes on both fuels.

The decision comes at a time when global crude prices are surging, and domestic fuel markets are under visible stress. India’s crude basket is hovering near Rs 149 per barrel, driven by escalating tensions in West Asia. Global oil prices have risen sharply in the last few weeks since the start of the Iran-Israel-US conflict, pushing up input costs for oil marketing companies (OMCs).

--IANS

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