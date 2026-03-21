Raj CM directs District Collectors to do ground surveys to assess crop damage due to rains

Jaipur, March 21 (IANS) The Rajasthan government on Saturday directed all District Collectors to immediately assess crop damage caused by recent heavy rainfall across various parts of the state.

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Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma issued instructions for conducting ground-level surveys and submitting detailed reports at the earliest to ensure timely relief for affected farmers.

“Instructions have been issued to all District Collectors to immediately conduct surveys and submit reports at the earliest for the proper assessment of the damage caused to our farmer brethren due to heavy rainfall in various regions of the state,” the Chief Minister said.

Officials have been asked to carry out a comprehensive evaluation of crop losses, particularly in rain-affected districts, so that compensation and relief measures can be processed without delay.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to farmers, Sharma said, “The prosperity of Rajasthan rests on the foundation of our farmer brothers and sisters. The state government stands firmly with you with complete sensitivity and responsibility.”

He further emphasised that providing timely support to affected farmers remains a top priority for the state administration.

“Providing prompt and adequate assistance to every affected farmer is our utmost priority, towards which the government is fully committed,” he added.

The move comes amid reports of rainfall-related damage to standing crops in several regions, raising concerns among farmers over potential losses.

The state government’s directive aims to ensure swift assessment and disbursal of relief to mitigate the impact on the agricultural community.

It needs to be mentined here that a strong and unusual western disturbance has continued to affect weather conditions across Rajasthan since the last three days, bringing thunderstorms and rainfall to several regions including Jaipur, Kota, Bharatpur, and Sikar.

Reports of hailstorms were also received from some areas. Snowfall in the Himalayan region has further contributed to a noticeable drop in temperatures, bringing relief from the recent heat and adding a chill to the atmosphere.

According to the Meteorological Department, another western disturbance is expected to become active, with chances of light rain and thunderstorms in parts of northeastern and western Rajasthan on March 21 and 22.

However, the unseasonal rainfall has caused significant damage to crops across the state, dashing farmers’ hopes and raising concerns over agricultural losses.

Over the past 24 hours, most districts recorded a sharp drop in maximum temperatures by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius.

The steepest declines were seen in Karauli (down by 8.3 degree celsius) and Chittorgarh (down by 6.8 degree celsius).

In Jaipur, the maximum temperature fell by 4.1 degree celsius to 26 degree celsius, while the minimum dropped by 5.3 degree celsius to 16.1 degree celsius. The sudden change in weather has led residents to return to warm clothing, especially during the morning and evening hours.

--IANS

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