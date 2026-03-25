Raj CM Bhajan Lal Sharma meets PM Modi, second meeting in a month

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House on Wednesday, marking his second meeting with the Prime Minister within a month.

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The Prime Minister's Office shared a one-line post on its X handle, saying, "Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma, had a meeting with the Prime Minister today."

The Chief Minister presented an idol of Goddess Durga, crafted from sandalwood, to the Prime Minister.

The meeting is being viewed as significant in the backdrop of ongoing global developments. This was the second interaction between the two leaders in recent weeks.

The Chief Minister had earlier met the Prime Minister during his visit to Ajmer on February 28. During the meeting, he sought the Prime Minister’s invaluable guidance on the holistic development of Rajasthan and the effective implementation of various public welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister noted that the Prime Minister’s visionary leadership and clear directives continue to illuminate the path toward building a prosperous Rajasthan.

He further emphasised that the Honourable Prime Minister’s unwavering affection for the people of Rajasthan, coupled with his forward-looking vision, remains the state’s greatest strength. With this support, Rajasthan is steadily scaling new heights across all sectors of development. Inspired by this spirit, every citizen is moving forward with determination to realise the shared vision of a “Developed Rajasthan.”

During the meeting, Chief Minister Sharma presented Prime Minister Modi with a sandalwood idol of Goddess Durga, crafted by Jaipur-based artisan Mohit Jangid.

The intricately carved idol reflects fine craftsmanship, expressive detailing, and traditional ornamentation.

The Jangid family has been associated with sandalwood carving for four generations, with 11 family members having received National Awards. The idol not only holds religious significance but also represents Rajasthan’s rich artistic heritage and enduring craftsmanship traditions.

--IANS

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